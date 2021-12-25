By Ikechukwu Odu

The lawmaker, representing Nsukka West State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Emma Ugwuerua, yesterday, described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as an ambassador of peace whose dexterity in governance has brought security of lives and properties in the state.

The lawmaker equally said that the governor has broken the jinx of ineptitude in governance and has become a shining example as the only governor in the country whose state enjoys high level of peace and security and accommodates people of diverse cultures and religions.

He made the statements during his Christmas felicitations with the stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, from his Constituency at Adada Hall, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Dr. Ugwuerua said he chose to celebrate with the party’s stakeholders because they have been supportive to Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration and his representation in the House, adding that it is necessary to thank God and those who play vital role for the good governance of the state.

Addressing the stakeholders, which included Commissioners, Special Advisers to the Governor, Senior Special Advisers, Administrators, Senior Assistants and Technical Assistants to the Governor, Local Government Executives and Chairmen of the eleven Electoral Wards in the Constituency, Councilors and Personal Assistants, Dr. Ugwuerua said he was satisfied with the level of support he gets from his people.

“As members of a political class, that have been working harmoniously to build our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to an enviable position, I deemed it necessary for us to come together to chat and share love, which is the spirit of the festival. This is really to appreciate you on the way and manner we have been working together to support His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi and my humble self that represents our Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly,” the lawmaker said.

While distributing over 100 hundred bags of rice to the party’s stakeholders, friends and well-wishers, he pledged to appreciate the people more as they continue to show solidarity and support to the party, stressing that Christmas is a moment of joy with the loved ones.

In their vote of thanks, the Senior Assistant to the Governor of the State, Chinedu Frank Agbowo and the Treasurer, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nsukka Local Government Area, Chidi Okoro, commended Dr. Ugwuerua for his magnanimity and for identifying with his people, adding that the lawmaker remains outstanding and the only representative of the Constituency that has continuously shown elements of humaneness with his people. While urging him to continue with his kind gesture and community services, they also thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for giving him a level-playing ground to operate.

The duo who spoke on behalf of the party stakeholders pledged their unalloyed support to Governor Ugwuanyi and Dr. Emma Ugwuerua.