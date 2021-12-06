By Etop Ekanem

The 2nd edition of the Oke Umurhohwo Football Competition, which commenced December 1 with an opening match at the Ughelli Township Stadium with 16 football teams that will struggle for the finals coming up o December 19, 2021.

The 16 teams to participate in the Umurhohwo Football Competition are Orlando Rangers, Morning Stars, Ughelli All-Stars, FC Planners in Group A, Flying Rangers, Royal Pillers FC, Heroes Stars and Winferu FC in Group B, Ughelli United, Ichofe Wanderer, Mario FC, and Mario Rangers in Group C; with World Star, Superb Rangers, Solution FC and Super Sheraton making up Group D.

The House of Assembly hopeful to represent the good people of Ughelli North Constituency II, Oke Umurhohwo is also the organiser of the Umurhohwo Football Competition with the major aim of catching the players at their youthful age by showcasing their talents to the world.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the opening ceremony, Umurhohwo said the essence of organising the competition was aimed at getting some of the players in the local government area at both local and state leagues, saying that at the end of the competition the winner shall take home N250,000, a set of jerseys and medals.

He said the second position would also go home with N150,000, a set of jerseys and medals, while the best coach, best player, best goalkeeper and top goal scorer shall go home with consolation prizes.

He pointed out that most of the big names all over the world today started the way they are doing now and that he is sure that at the end of the competition, Ughelli North will no doubt have some formidable teams that will fit in for local and state leagues.

Umurhohwo stated that at the grand finale, dignitaries expected to grace the final competition are His Royal Majesty, Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi III, Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, Chief of Staff Government House, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, Chairman, Ughelli North local government area, Hon. Godwin Adode and others to grace the ceremony.

Others are President General of Ughelli Descendants Union, President of all presidents of the 22 Ughelli Communities, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, CAN Chairman, Delta State, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo, House of Assembly Aspirant, Ughelli North Constituency II, and a host of others.