.

The Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III, has hailed the House of Assembly hopeful, Mr Oke Umurhohwo, for his interest in helping young people discover their talents, tasking other politicians in the state to emulate him.

The monarch said this at the final of an annual football competition hosted by Umurhohwo, describing football as a verifiable tool for mental and physical developments of the youths.

Oharisi III who was impressed at the prospect such tournament have on young people, appreciated Umurhohwo for organising the football tourney, which he noted not only offer financial benefits to participating youth and communities, but the discovery of talents and nurturing it to fruition.

“With this wonderful tournament, Oke Umurhohwo has demonstrated his interest in the development of young people and it is noteworthy that I charge every Ughelli sons and daughters to emulate him,” the monarch said.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowo, Festus Agas, described the football competition as an ideal way to give young people a platform to showcase their talents and commended Umurhohwo for the initiative.

In his address, Chief David Edevbie, welcomed the annual football competition as a way of giving hopes to young people, noting that Umurhohwo had showed he understands the youths and willing to help them in his own little way.

Seemingly impressed by the competition, Edevbie donated N200,000 to be added to the prize money set out by the organiser.

Speaking at the finale, Umurhohwo explained that the idea behind the football competition was to give young people in Ughelli an opportunity to discover themselves and not let their talents go to waste.

Umurhohwo who said the competition will be a continuous event as it will be a yearly exercise, pointed out that the competition was his little way of contributing to the State and his constituency.

The final match of the Oke Umurhohwo Football Cup was played between Delta Rangers Football Club of Ughelli North and Heroes Warrior of Okwagbe, Ughelli South. At the end of an highly entertaining encounter between the two teams, Delta Rangers emerged the winners by defeating the Heroes Warrior with two goals to one.

The Winners went home with a cash prize of N350,000 and other ancillary items, while the runner-up picked a cash prize of N200,000. Match officials were gifted N50,000.

Among dignitaries who were at the event are Olorogun David Edevbie; Rt Hon Ovie Agas who was represented by Clement Igbedia; Chief Dr Chris Oharisi; the Otota of Ughelli Kingdom, Olorogun Peter Akpofure; the President General of Ughelli Descendants Union, Olorogun Pius Omubaye; the Vice President General 2 of Ughelli Descendants Union, Olorogun Superior; and the Chairman of all community Presidents of Ughelli Kingdom, Edward Omotubu.

High point of the competition was the presentation of trophy and cash prize to the winner and runner-up as spectators who filled the stadium to the brim burst into excitement as they watch their teams go home with mouthwatering gifts.