By Jimitota Onoyume

About one thousand Itsekiri sons and daughters have benefited from a free eye medicare with the theme : Eradicating cataract, blindness in Warri kingdom ” funded by Ugbajo Itsekiri USA, INC. in Warri South local government, Delta state.

President of the body, Prince Toritseju Ekwejuno in his address made available at the free medical outreach said it was a way to eradicate blindness from Itsekiri communities ,adding that Ugbajo Itsekiri, the apex body of Itsekiri in the United States of America under his leadership felt it was necessary to come up with the medical programme in Itsekiri communities back home.

Vanguard gathered that about two hundred patients were operated for cataract and about one hundred persons were given free reading glasses. Another six hundred persons benefited from free medical consultations and were also given drugs.

The apex Itsekiri body in the US collaborated with the Africa Cataract and Eye Foundation .

Some beneficiaries of the free medicare expressed gratitude to the body, praying that God will bless them for coming up with the free medical programme for Itsekiri communities.

“We are grateful. I am full of gratitude to our sons and daughters in the US under the name Ugbajo Itsekiri for this. It is a beautiful way to support those of us back home. I was given free reading glasses “, a beneficiary who identified herself as Mama Roli said.