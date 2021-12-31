Akwa Ibom longest serving Monarch

Governor Udom Emmanuel has launched Obong Cosmas Okon Akpan Foundation (OCOAF) with the sum of N20 million to further support education of children, and a book titled ‘Not About the Power’, an autobiography of Obong Cosmas Okon Akpan.

Governor Emmanuel was among dignitaries at Essien Udim local government area on Friday, at the installation of Obong Cosmas Akpan, the Paramount Ruler the area as Akwa Akuku Annang and celebration of 59 years of royal service and his 98th birthday.

Governor Emmanuel who thanked God for the life of the iconic monarch, extolled his sterling leadership qualities and selfless services to the state particularly his contributions towards state creation, and fostering unity amongst the Annang nation and the state at large.

“I thank God that we are ending this year on a good note, we thank God we are celebrating a man who is alive, the man who has ruled for several years, a man who was born 98 years ago, the man who has been paramount ruler much longer than any man alive on the throne. If you see the documents of agitation for the creation of states, in all the people, trustees that signed that document he is the only man alive today.

“I really want to thank God for keeping him alive and making us celebrate him while he is alive.’’

The Governor further acknowledged the Akwa Akuku Annang and Paramount Ruler of Essien Udium as a pillar of unity, who has fostered a peaceful reign within the 59 years in the saddle.

‘’ I have read, I have heard about him as one of those pillars who moved for peaceful coexistence in this part of the world.

“He is known as a man of peace, who abhors violence, today I am happy and grateful that at 98 he is very strong.’’

The Chief Executive commended Essien Udim local government area and the Annang nation for the honour on the Paramount Ruler, stating that it is a well-deserved installation, and also appreciated the 98 awardees to commemorate the 98th birthday of the Akwa Akuku Annang.

‘’Let me appreciate all the awardees today, from the Deputy Governor and others and also thank the Akwa Akuku for recognizing my dear wife as the daughter of Annang land and celebrating her with an award today.’’

The Governor appealed to youths to continue to maintain peace, noting that the state can continue to make progress under the atmosphere of peace.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mkpisong Frank Archibong, appreciated the Governor for restoring peace in Essien Udium, adding that the Governor has fostered growth, dignity and harmonious coexistence among the traditional institutions in the state.