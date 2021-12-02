Governor Udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel wants foreign companies to set up their production plants in Akwa Ibom State to localise the production of medical consumables.Governor Emmanuel made the advocacy while receiving a donation of medical consumables to the state government by a Japanese-based organisation, Saraya Japan in collaboration with Junior Chambers International, JCI Nigeria, in support of its effort to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

The items included over three hundred and three thousand units of hand sanitizers, worth over two hundred and eighty million naira (N280m), for onward distribution to the citizens of the state.

Receiving the items at Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, today the governor thanked the organization for the donation, reaffirming his administration’s readiness for greater partnership with Saraya-Japan and JCI.

He said his government was ready to expedite all necessary processes for the acquisition of land and building of factories for production in the state.

Speaking on the potential threat of the emerging “Omicron” wave of the Coronavirus, the governor said while the state may not embark on another lockdown, it was pertinent for everyone to observe basic protective procedures against the virus and ensure a safe Yuletide.

He directed the commissioner for health, Prof Augustine Umoh to ensure the distribution of hand sanitizers to all government hospitals and public places across the state.

Speaking earlier at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, expressed confidence that with the huge investments made so far by Governor Emmanuel led administration in the health sector, the state is poised to contain the threatening new outbreak, as it were in the earlier waves.

He appealed to Akwa Ibom people and residents alike to be alive to their responsibilities by taking precaution while the state government also plays its part.

The President of Saraya Japan, Dr. Saraya Yusuke, who was represented by Pascal Dike, said the company has been into health and hygiene products since the 1960s in Japan but now has a presence in 25 countries across the globe, adding that the gesture was in line with the willingness of the company to support government effort against the pandemic as well as establish a presence in Nigeria.

The President of JCI Nigeria, Abiola Olorunnisola, also affirm their readiness to partner Akwa Ibom state government in the health sector.