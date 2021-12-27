By Chinonso Alozie

The former governor of Imo state and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, said he would wait for 24 hours for the police to release officially the offence of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who was arrested last Sunday.

Okorocha while reacting in Owerre said that 24 hours was enough legally for the police to make public the offence of Nwosu and failure to do that he (Okorocha) would take legal action to demand his release.

His words: “I am going to wait for 24 hours to know what Nwosu has done. We want to know his offences. 24 hours is enough for the police to do that which is legal. They should let the world know about his offences and failure to do that I will take legal action to demand his release.”

This is coming as Nwosu, who was the Imo state 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, arrested last Sunday, has spent a night in the police custody as the police were yet to officially state his offences or make official that he has been released.

Just as his supporters were expecting that their boss could have been granted bail based on personal recognition and his status in society.

It should be recalled that the arrest of Nwosu, has clashed with the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

Both have embarked on a verbal war against each other laying accusations and counter-accusations.

According to Okorocha, “Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, my wife and daughter were at the church outing services, when a group of men armed and in police uniform rushed into the church and started shooting in the course of their activities they pushed down my wife and torn my daughter cloth.

“There was no invitation or warrant of arrest from the security and the way it happened it gave us the feeling of kidnap. In the process, many were injured. We watched Nwosu dragged into the bus carrying Imo govt number. My people identified them as the security agents from the government house.

“I got the state commissioner of Police who said Nwosu was arrested on the order of the IGP, what got us surprised was how Nwosu was dragged to the bus one still wonders what story the Imo state govt has framed up against Nwosu, and the IGP, I know could not have done that except for a high level of misinformation.

“Uzodimma has shown tremendous hate on me and my family why should any sane person arrest one in church outing service of his late mother.

“You recall last week Uzodimma said he was going to announce the names of those involved in insecurity in the state. Hope Uzodimma is the hating governor of Imo state that has deceived Abuja, IGP to go and arrest Nwosu. We wait for Uzodimma, on the 3rd of January to point out those who are involved in the insecurity.”

Also reacting, the Imo state government, through the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said: “Okorocha is in panic and trying to weep up sentiment. A man who looted the state dry. He should wait for due process to take place since he now knows it’s the security agencies that arrested Nwosu.

“Okorocha is indicting himself and his beginning to talk incoherently and it will not save him. There is no need to play politics with the arrest.

“The best advice I want to give him is that he should stop panicking and there is no need govt be involved in the arrest of Nwosu. The next thing Okorocha should do is to wait for the outcome of the police arrest.”

