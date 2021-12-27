By Idowu Bankole

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State chapter, has noted as lawful, the arrest of Uche Nwosu by the police and the attempts by Chief Rochas Okorocha to allegedly sully the name of the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma with pointless acrimonious rantings.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Cajetan Duke, The State Publicity Secretary of APC, stated that “The APC is aware that the law is not a respecter of any individual as nobody is above it.”

Recall Vanguard reported that Uche Nwosu stated that he was not served any invitation by the Imo police before he was whisked away, in a Gestapo fashion, during a church service.

Reacting, however, The Imo State APC, noted that, “It is equally true that refusal to honour genuine and lawful police invitation will warrant forceful arrest to bring the individual to book.”

“The APC, therefore advise Rochas Okorocha to henceforth desist from tarnishing the noble image of Governor Uzodimma with frustrated vituperations, false claims and crocodile tears, aimed at securing the sympathy of Nigerians and boldly face the music.”

“For too long, Rochas Okorocha allegedly held Imo to ransom with the false belief that the entire State is his personal estate, alas! The rhythm has changed and his chickens have come home to roost.”

“That Uche Nwosu is his son-in-law does not confer on him any immunity from arrest and prosecution as marrying the daughter of a former governor is no immunity of any kind.”

“The APC staunchly supports the Governor and government of Imo State in the efforts to restore sanity, peace, order and sustainable economic development in the State.”

“As a party, we advise Rochas Okorocha to refrain from his trite shenanigans and doomed efforts to link Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma with his self-imposed and merited predicament.”

“We commend the Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for his equanimity, mature and honourable disposition in the face of rash provocations and rascality from persons intentionally working against the overall interest and wellbeing of Imo people,” The statement read.

