By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – A magistrate court sitting in Egor Magistrate Court II has sentenced two brothers Ikechukwu Sunday and Ikechukwu Lucas to three months imprisonment for assaulting a staff of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH)and destroying some facilities at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital over the death of their father.



They were found guilty on a two count charge by His Worship J. Ogbeide but were however given option of fine.

READ ALSO:Unemployment Summit: We’re determined to push our people out of poverty— Akeredolu



The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Professor Darlington Obaseki called on members of the public to stop any form of assault against health workers in the course of performing their duties.

He on behalf of the management of the institution promised to do all within its powers to protect staff and students in the performance of their lawful duties and would not tolerate any assault against its workforce.



Meanwhile, the appointment of three staff of the hospital have been terminated after due consideration by the Board of Management for various offences while two others are at various stages of disciplinary investigation to determine their culpability or otherwise with regards to allegations bordering on financial impropriety.



A statement Friday by the Public Relations Officer of UBTH, Joshua Uwaila said the management of the institution assured that the Public Service Rules would be adhered to strictly and every matter brought before it would always be decided on its merit.

He said “Management of UBTH has also encouraged members of staff to continue to render top notch services to patients and clients of the hospital. Stating that it would not shield any erring staff who is found wanting in the event of the establishment of a case of misconduct or serious misconduct against him/her.”