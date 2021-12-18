.

-Donates to NBA Annual Dinner, JIBWIS

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has said that the National Assembly has given the security agencies “all the support needed to enable them to degrade these criminal elements”, insisting that what was needed is decisive action, not excuses.

He spoke when he condoled with the family of late Hon. Aminu Rilwanu Gadagau was killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway days ago.

The lawmaker, who donated N2m to the bereaved family announced that he would fund the education of the orphans left behind by the deceased up to their eventual graduation from the university.

Reacting, the family of the deceased expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for his gesture.

Senator Uba Sani, in a swift response to the killing of the lawmaker, had earlier condemned what he described as “the litany of killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Kaduna State, nay the Northwest”.

He urged the Federal Government and security agencies to fashion out new strategies against the existential threats and declare total war on the “uncivilised, heartless and anti-development elements”.

He said that the National Assembly has given the security agencies “all the support needed to enable them to degrade these criminal elements”, adding that “what we need is decisive action, not excuses”.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has announced the donation of an official Bus to the Izala Islamic Group in the State, to facilitate their movement and activities for orphans.

He also donated a million naira to the Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) during its 2021 Annual Dinner.

Earlier, the lawmaker commenced the Kaduna Central Zone stakeholders meeting with women leaders, among a host of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria