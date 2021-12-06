Ty Danjuma Foundation, David Adeleke(Davido), Elizabeth Jack-rich foundation and others nominated for Nation Builders Achievers Award (NBAA) 2021.

According to the organizers of the award, other nominees include Mrs. Zainab Ahmed (minister of finance), Julius Beger, Hon. Shina Peller, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Pst. Biodun Fatoyinbo, Hon. Aliyu Betara, Prince Ned Nwoko foundation, Bilaad Realty, Prince Akinremi Jagaban and seven others.

In a statement made available by the national Director, Amb. Raymond Jefferson, he said “Nation Builders Achievers Award (NBAA) recognizes exceptional individuals and organizations whose exploits towards the growth and development of Nigeria/Africa have distinguished them as Nation Builders… the award aims to motivate leaders and future leaders to make a sustainable positive impact in society as we look to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.”

According to Jefferson, this award event which is purely on merit sequel to the massive nomination by some members of the public after a four (4) weeks nomination exercise on Nation Builders achiever’s website is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2021, at Ladi-Kwali Conference Center, Sheraton Hotels & Towers, Abuja; 6:00 PM prompt.