Two cousins in court for destroying relative's property worth N455 million

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Two cousins have been docked before an Osun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Jesa for allegedly destroying their relative’s, Olapade Agoro, property valued N455 million.

The defendants, Adedeji Agoro, 59 and Abiodun Agoro, 73, were not in court neither was their counsel, when their matter came up for hearing before Justice Afolabi.

The duo had appeared before a Magistrate Court before the matter was transferred to the High Court over jurisdictional issues.

The charge contained five counts, bordering on conspiracy, stealing, malicious damage, forcible entry and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

It reads in part, “ADEDEJI AGORO ‘M’ and ABIODUN AGORO ‘M’ and one Engr Ademola Agoro, who is presently at large, sometimes in the month of January 2021, at Olapade Agoro Business University, Itapa, Erinmo-Ijesa, within Ilesa Judicial Division, did willfully and unlawfully demolish seven modern buildings valued at about Three Hundred And Fifty Million Naira (#350,000,000:00) property of Late Dr. Olapade Agoro, the founder of the University”.

The offences were contrary to sections 516, 390(90), 451, 81 and 249 (1) (d) of the state criminal law 2002.

The defendants were said to have stole properties, such as mattresses, inverters, furnitures, projectors, etc values N105 million.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the state prosecutor, Mr Biodun Badiora, sought an adjournment, saying only one defendant was served appropriately and therefore sought relief of the court for a substituted service on the other defendant.

Justice Afolabi then adjourned the matter till February 17, 2022 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria