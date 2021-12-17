By Sola Isola, IBADAN

A tricycle rider, simply identified as Kayode, was on Thursday crushed to death in a road accident involving an articulated truck and three commercial tricycles around the Airport Junction area Alakia, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the truck ran over the head of the victim, after it rammed into three of the commercial tricycles that were parked.

Sources revealed that the truck driver, while trying to escape from the scene after the accident, was captured by angry youths.

It was also gathered that the truck driver knocked down a student over the Airport Flyover, before he was eventually captured.

It was learned he was later handed over to the Police at the Gbagi Police Station alongside the damaged tricycles.

The quick intervention of security operatives including Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Air Force forestalled breakdown of law and order.

