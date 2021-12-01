



The Exercise Golden Dawn of the Nigerian Army on Monday foiled an attempt by alleged members of the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB) to kidnap some medical personnel in Imo.

This is contained in a statement signed by Brig.- Gen.- Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

According to the release, the hoodlums attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as “Doctors On The Move Africa”.

The doctors were providing free medical care to residents of Amucha community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo.

“The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force, 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian Police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, swiftly moved in and rescued the medical team.

“The troops afterwards went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju, Isu LGA of Imo where they were found enforcing the illegal sit at home order.

“In the fire fight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralized, while the others took to their heels and the medical team have been escorted to a safe location.

“One of the criminals who had escaped with gun shot wounds was later apprehended by the local vigilante and handed over to the police,” Nwachukwu said.

He however, said that the troops recovered one pump action shotgun, five live cartridges, one Lexus 300 XR SUV and a mobile phone. (NAN)