By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has said despite Nigeria’s bad situation, Nigeria is still a sovereign nation that must not be toyed with or played around with.

While commending the Federal government of Nigeria for placing United Kingdom, Canada and Saudi-Arabia on Covid-19 Omicron red list and banning of flights from those countries.

Recall that the Nigerian Government has stated that it will place the United Kingdom, Canada and Saudi Arabia on a red list over the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus’ Omicron variant.

The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration said it will also stop airlines from those countries coming into Nigeria in retaliation for the three nations banning travels from Nigeria over the new COVID-19 variant.

Responding to aviation correspondents question at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Onuesoke said that although he don’t agree with anything this government does, but this action is appropriate in this instance.

According to him, “The point I find very interesting and satisfying is that Nigeria has taken a retaliatory action. They don’t want Nigerians and Nigerian airlines in their countries, yet they fly theirs in and out. This sort of one sided and insult used to be the order of the day before and Nigerian government just went along. It must be tit for tat for those countries to take you serious in future.”

The PDP chieftain wonder that he cannot imagine United Kingdom banning Nigeria because of six or seven discovered covid-19 omicron viruses in Nigeria, while the United Kingdom is a reservoir of that viruses.

“I don’t want to talk about Canada because that country is outside the usual radar of Nigeria. Nigeria merely relates to Canada via the Commonwealth of Nations. Nigeria knows the relevant and important country on the North American Continent and in the Americas generally; and definitely not Canada.

Onuesoke stated, stressing that it would have been better Nigeria government announce the ban outright instead of giving notice.

While enjoining Nigeria Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to keep up the good work, Onuesoke stated that although individuals may have to bear the pain of the hard-line measures, he advised that Nigerians should stay at home and develop their land for once because Nigeria as a sovereign nation demand some dignified treatment.

“The action of the Federal Government is fair to me because what is good for the goose is equally good for the ganden.Western nations treat Black Africans as if we are still in the times of slavery,” he noted.