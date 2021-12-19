Transport fare within Enugu urban has risen by 50 per cent, just a few weeks to the end of December 2021, a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has shown.

The fare had remained constant since September, October and beginning of December, 2021.

NAN survey conducted on Saturday in Enugu showed that the fare would jump further towards the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The development has been blamed on the incessant increase in prices of other commodities in the market, high cost of vehicle spare parts and maintenance and too much charges by mechanics which has made it difficult for the bus drivers to make profit.

The survey revealed that the situation is worst in the morning and evening rush hours or when there is little traffic jam.

This has made bus drivers to increase fare at will to the detriment of passengers.

Some of the the drivers who spoke to NAN said they jerked up the price due to the high cost of maintaining their vehicles, as well as cost of replacing worn out parts such as break pads, engine oil, and others.

A bus driver, Mr Uchenna Osigwe, said driving business is no longer lucrative in the state due to the uncontrollable cost associated with it.

He said, “It is surprising and unbelievable how the cost of other commodities in the market keep increasing on daily basis and we need to increase the money we charge to be able to meet up.

“We pay various dues to the state and local governments, settle security agencies on the road and most times we spent a lot to repair our buses when it get spoiled, yet passengers are still complaining about how much we charge them,” he lamented.

He said, for instance, the oil pump which was sold for N4,000 before, is now N8,000, Engine oil rose from N2,000 to N4,000, Fan belt from N300 to N500 while Break Pad rose from N500 to N1,500.

Osigwe stressed further that they paid various levies while on the road, adding that many of their vehicles are on hire-purchase agreement and they had to settle the owner of the vehicle on weekly basis.

He added that transport fare in the state would rise further from now till January 2022 due to celebrations.

A tricycle rider, Uba Ezenwa, said public drivers are like other Nigerians with needs, noting that if the fare remains fixed with the present situation of things in the country, drivers and their families would die of hunger.

“Prices of rice, beans and other household goods have doubled in the market and we as Nigerians, we feel it too.

“Passengers need to understand and bear with us,” he added.

Meanwhile, some passengers who spoke with NAN bemoaned the hike in fare when there was no increase in pump price of fuel.

A passenger, Mr Agozie Anieke, said drivers would just wake up and add N50 or N100 to the existing fare without any notice.

(NAN)

