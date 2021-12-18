By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – TOTALENERGIES Upstream Companies in Nigeria, on Friday stood through to grieve with the people of Egi, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni

Local Government Area, Rivers state, as the passage rites for demised Eze Egi III, Eze Ogba-Ukwu of Ogbaland came to climax in Erema.

HRM King Anele Uzondu Nwokoma (Eze Egi lII), Eze Ogba-Ukwu of Ogbaland, a United States trained Professor of Computer Information Systems, ascended the throne following passage of Eze Egi II in 2015 and was recognised as 1st Class Monarch in 2019 by Governor Nyesom Wike in 2019 till joining his ancestors August 2021.

The Managing Director, TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster who led the oil major’s delegation to the royal funeral said the company, Operator of OML 58 in the locality, will miss the support and wise counsel they had enjoyed from Eze Egi III over his reign.

Sangster in his tribute stated, “As one of the most revered traditional monarchs in Ogbaland, the Late Eze Egi lll made invaluable contributions to the development and peace of the Egi Kingdom and the country in general.

“The late king and professor was a visionary leader who promoted mutual respect and positive engagement as well as cordial relationship amongst

various stakeholders and development partners.

“A rare combination of academic excellence, traditional wisdom,

and pragmatic leadership, Eze Egi III brought glamour and intellectual prowess to the throne. His reign elevated the culture of Egi Kingdom far beyond the shores of his kingdom.

“The Nwokoma Family, Assembly, and indeed the entire people of Egi Kingdom, please accept the profound condolences of the management and staff for the irreparable loss of HRM, Eze Egi llI.”

Rivers State Government in a tribute through Sam Ejekwu, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, described the monarch as “An erudite academician, experienced administrator and a traditional ruler who loved his people, defended their rights and sued for peace.”