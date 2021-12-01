A major player in lubricants globally, TotalEnergies, has unveiled a new can with new colours, new labels and a more ergonomic design for its entire range of lubricants.

The event took place yesterday in Lagos.

A statement by the firm on the innovation said:” As a major player in lubricants globally, TotalEnergies designs and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. We are a leading global manufacturer and marketer of lubricants, with 42 production sites around the world.

‘Here in Nigeria, we have our lubricant and bitumen blending plants in Lagos and Koko, Delta State. We have lubricant storage plants in all parts of the country as well as employees that are committed to providing energy that is more affordable, cleaner and more reliable as well as accessible to as many people as possible. In addition to these design developments, the Lubricants division contributes to the company’s ambition to offer cleaner energy.

A reduction in the weight of cans will prevent the emission of 9,500 tons of CO2 equivalent each year owing to raw materials savings. A can at the forefront of innovation. The new cans are a major step forward! “They’re more practical and easier to read, with an attention to detail that helps consumers by showcasing the product’s premium quality.

Who hasn’t found himself looking at a row of motor oils on the shelf, unsure of which product to choose? With these new cans, consumers can identify the product they need at a glance, thanks to the color coding: Platinum for top-tier, Silver for mid-tier and Bronze for entry range products. Buyers can then zoom in on the product they need by checking the new label, which is much clearer and easier to read.

“A unique label designed to look like a dashboard. The essential product information curves around the brand name, similar to a car dashboard, displaying the viscosity, manufacturer approvals and a QR code that can be used to confirm the product’s authenticity in a flash. It’s a label unlike any other and a radical advance in relaying information about the lubricants.

Better ergonomics for an enhanced customer experienceThe new can offers a new design with a more ergonomic handle that makes it easier to grasp and carry. The cap has been functionally redesigned as well, to make it easier to fill the oil sump when replacing or topping up.”