Google on Wednesday released the 2021 top trending items on their search engine, showing the most searched terms, topics, personalities, entertainers and many more by Nigerians. The lists, which had different categories with entertainers making up about 5 or 6 of the categories.

For Nollywood actors, the Top 10 is made up of Destiny Etiko, Zubby Michael, Pere, Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, Olu Jacobs, Nafisa Abdullahi, Jim Iyke, Nancy Isime and Alex Ekubo

For musicians, the Top 10 are Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay, Lil Nas X, Ruger, Ayra Starr, Buju, Bobby Shmurda, Seyi Shay, Chidinma Ekile and Naira Marley.

Nollywood: Why they trended

For Destiny Etiko who has just hit 3.5 million followers on Instagram, her being top searched actress of 2021 may all have been connected to her Instagram page and the reaction it generates, partly on the account of raunchy pictures she posts and of course, some controversies that trailed her this year.

For Zubby Michael, the declaration that he is the wealthiest actor in Nigeria generated a lot of buzz and consequently, reactions which might have led to searches on Google. Also, he was constantly in the news. His association with Obi Cubana and his ilk may also have played a part,

Pere had so many issues during the Big Brother Naija Season 6 that many feared he wouldn’t make it to the final but he did. He actually came third and since he continued his journey in the make-believe world after the reality TV show he had moved from obscurity to prominence.

Tonto Dikeh shouldn’t be a big surprise to be on the list. She practically lived the whole of 2021 in the eye of the storm on social media. Her romance with Kpokpogri was a staple on everyone’s table.

Iyabo Ojo bulldozed her way into the reckoning during the Baba Ijesha child molestation saga. Iyabo took the case so personally she almost became the case herself. Then, the pretty actress never left social media with all sorts of skits and antics.

The death rumours that trailed legendary actor, Olu Jacobs were as annoying as they were telling. The rumours broke more than 3 times in a single year.

It’s quite unusual to have a Kannywood actor making such a buzz. Right? But Nafisa must have got the nod with her fallout with the Arewa Filmmakers Association of Nigeria (AFMAN). The association suspended her for flouting some of their rules.

Nancy Isime is a social media person and so is Alex Ekubo. Alex Ekubo has remained one of Nigeria’s eligible bachelors for so long and when he announced his engagement to Fancy Acholonu, the media was awash with feverish buzz but that wasn’t to last. Weeks after, the actor announced breakup with his fiancee, putting paid to the wedding that was being planned.

Music Industry: Why they trended

If Tiwa Savage hadn’t made the cut Google would have had some questions to answer. The sex tape saga was the bomb that blew everyone away. First came the rumour and the tape, and everyone, safe for those in the monasteries or convent, saw it – again and again. But instead of dimming the light of the Somebody’s son crooner, she glowed like the star she is. In fact, Tiwa Savage was the most trending person of 2021 ahead of Obi Cubana and Sunday Igboho.