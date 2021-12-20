Togolese airline that maltreated Nigerian passengers has apologised, says NCAA

A screengrab from the video.

By Lawani Mikairu

The Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, on Monday, said the Asky Airline that maltreated Nigerian passengers at Lome Airport, Togo has apologised to the Nigerian authorities.

Captain Nuhu revealed this in Lagos while reacting to the viral video that showed Nigerian passengers, who were on transit in Lome, being dragged on the floor by the Togolese airport security officials.

He also said Nigeria has officially lodged a complaint with the Togo government and response is being awaited.

Captain Nuhu said: “The security agencies in Togo maltreated some of the Nigerian travellers, who were stranded in that country.

“But before then, they alleged that the travellers entered the restricted areas at the airport.

“The airline has written us a letter, apologising to us that it will not happen again.

“So, we are just following up for them to sort things out. We are trying to sort out things. I am still talking with the CAA of Togo.

“The DG is a good friend of mine. We just lodged in our complaints officially so that the record will be there, but the airline has apologised.

“Whatever it is, we will be able to resolve it amicably. Our apologies to the Nigerian passengers who were maltreated,” he added.

Recall that a video went viral, showing Nigerians being dragged across the floor and restrained at the Togo airport.

Meanwhile, the NCAA DG has cautioned airline operators to get the necessary weather information before embarking on any flight operation because of the present hazy weather condition.

He said any airline that violates the safety weather minima will be sanctioned.

Captain Nuhu said: “Obviously, there is going to be delays and cancellations if the weather goes beyond safety limit, which is regulatory in nature.

“The airline is not to operate and if any airline operates illegally, even if it operate safely, but below the regulatory requirement, we are going to penalise it because that is risking the lives of the passengers.”

