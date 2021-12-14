Fault policy of research institutes not able to commercialise innovations

By Adesina Wahab

A university lecturer, Prof. Oluwamayowa Olamade, has called on the Federal Government to set up the National Innovation Fund so that Nigeria can quickly recover from the negative economic effects the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has on her.

Olamade stated this yesterday while delivering a lecture titled “Emerging trends in innovation occasioned by COVID-19” organised by the Association of Postgraduate Students of Project Management, Department of Management Technology, Faculty of Management Sciences, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

The don also called for the revival and putting to use, the National Science and Innovation Policy formulated by experts some years ago.

According to him, “The National Science and Innovation Policy that was formulated some years ago under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology provides answers and solutions to the many challenges confronting the country when it comes to technology and development.

“Unfortunately, when the suggestion was made for the setting up of the National Innovation Fund to drive the policy and other related matters, some hawks killed the suggestion and even the policy because they felt the Fund would be under the control of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“In the course of working on the policy document, we went round and found out that our research institutes were not given the mandate to commercialise their Innovations and research outputs. They were just allowed to call in private sector people to do the commercialisation aspect. That is wrong.

“In other climes, the government would support and ensure the research institute goes to the market first with products coming out of their research efforts,” he said.

He said the policy and the follow up fund would have set a five-year technology agenda for the country with the fund providing the backbone.

Olamade noted that advanced nations such as the United States, Japan and others, support Research and Development, with such funds for the benefit of state and private enterprises.

Citing an instance during the peak of COVID-19 outbreak in the US, he said some automobile companies had to join in the mass production of ventilators, showing how their manufacturing capacity could adapt to changing circumstances and situations.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Adenike Boyo, commended the department and the faculty for blazing the trail with the lecture.

The Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Babajimi Benson, who is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, said new models had to be adopted by businesses to remain competitive in today’s world.

He lauded the management of the university for rising up to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Dean of the faculty, Prof. Babatunde Yusuf, represented by Prof. Akanji Bankole, said being the first in the series, the organising department had set a standard for others to follow.

The President of the association, Mr Deola Banjo, called for the sustenance of the lecture as an annual event.