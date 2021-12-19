By Chioma Obinna

The family of Chief Ramon Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife has petitioned the Inspector General of Police Mr. Usman Alkali Baba not to allow him to die in police custody, alleging that efforts by his Lawyer’s to secure his bail have been thwarted continuously since his arrest on November 15.

In a press statement signed by one of its lawyers Mr. Uriah Lawal, the family urged the police to grant him bail or take him to court so he can prove his innocence.

According to the statement, Chief Adedoyin is said to have spent over 30 days in police detention since the reported death of late Mr. Adegoke in Hilton Hotel.

The statement states that: “His only offence so far – if it is a crime – is that he owns the hotel despite all proven facts that he is not involved in its day-to-day operations..

“We cannot understand the rationale for his continued incarceration when he has not been found to have any hand in the unfortunate death of Me Adegoke.

“His Lawyers have expressed frustration about the bail process as the police keep introducing one flimsy condition after the other each time the bail issue is raised.

“At this point, we are inclined to believe there’s a powerful force behind his detention and we fear the worst could happen if the IG does not step in urgently, given Chief Adedoyin’s deteriorating health.

“We remain convinced that he has not committed any offence to warrant his over 30-day confinement in police custody, especially as investigations so far has not revealed anything criminal against his person.

We therefore urge The Inspector General to use his good office to either grant him bail or charge him to court.

“Chief Adedoyin is ready to prove his innocence at any time. His conduct so far has shown his willingness to allow the police investigate the case unhindered so that the perpetrators can have their day in court. Holding him indefinitely in police custody will therefore serve no useful purpose. The innocent must not be allowed to suffer unjustly.

Chief Adedoyin and some staff of the Hilton were arrested following the death of Mr. Timothy Adegoke, a MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, allegedly in the hotel.”

