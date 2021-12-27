Mr Abdul-Lateef Yahaya, an All Progressives Congress aspirant for Lagos State House of Assembly seat, says thuggery can be minimised in Nigerian politics with commitment of all players.

Yahaya, a former Chief of Staff to the Badagry Local Government Chairman, Mr Olusegun Onilude, expressed the hope on Monday at the Youth and Women Mega Event at Ajido, Badagry, Lagos State.

The event had the theme: “Youth Inclusiveness in Governance and Building Formidable Youth Representation for Brighter Future”.

It was organised by WAY Foundation.

Onilude said that, with sincerity on the part of political parties, candidates, voters, the youth and other stakeholders, thuggery would be drastically reduced.

He said that proper guidance by the youth and their determination to build Nigeria’s democracy would be needed to eliminate thuggery in politics.

“We can start to minimise thuggery. We just have to start gradually,” he said.

Mr Disu Whenayan, a student leader at the Lagos State University, urged the youth to protect Nigeria’s democracy by refusing to be used for thuggery and other negative purposes.

Whenayan, who spoke on theme of the event, added that youths should positively impact their communities.

He urged the youth to make necessary sacrifices to build a greater society.

Mr Mohammodu Adewole, also a discussant, said that the youth should get prepared for the future as well as support one another.

Another discussant, Mrs Azizat David, advised women to be more involved in politics and governance to be able to contribute their quotas to national development. (NAN)

