By Arogbonlo Israel

It was an iconic display of beauty and splendour at this weekend’s 5th edition of Little Miss Nigeria tagged Abuja Invasion 2021.

This year’s edition featured 37 contestants who obtained the contest form while a total number of twenty eight contestants showed to vie for the most prestigious girl child crown in Nigeria.

The event held Saturday at Nicon Luxury Hotels, Area 11 Abuja, in the presence of giants in the country’s entertainment industry.

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Little Miss Nigeria, Amb. Oladele Nihi in his remarks gave a rundown of the contest.

“After an intense contest which witnessed a total number of twenty eight contestants from all parts of the country, little Queens between the ages of 8 and 13 gave a fair fight in all categories of the contest.

“Following the resolutions of the panel of judges headed by Comr. Umar Dan’Asebe Muhammed, the final scores are in and here are the winners. Queen Mariam Kwada, 11years from Adamawa State emerged as the Little Miss Nigeria 2021; Queen Chizzy Ogari, 9years from Rivers State emerged as Little Miss Nigeria International 2021.

Others are Queen Laurel Chimezie Ekekenta 8years from Rivers State emerged as Little Miss Nigeria Photogenic 2021, and for the first time in the history of the contest Queen Vera Ifunaya Ogenetega 11years from Delta State emerged as Little Miss Nigeria Culture 2021,” he stated.

The outgoing Little Miss Nigeria 2019, Queen Angelica Ituma, set the stage for a proper handing over after new sets of winners were announced by Amb. Oladele Nihi.

The new sets of Queens will reign through the year 2022, representing the platform and at their various capacities, Vanguard gathered.

The ace musicians and vocalist, Jumabee was present and was also conferred with an award of excellence by Little Miss Nigeria for his outstanding performances an contributions to the entertainment industry.

Present also were previous Little Miss Nigeria Queens, top Government officials from Kogi State, youth leaders and stakeholders from all parts of the country, non-governmental organisations, and all management team members of the Little Miss Nigeria Project.

