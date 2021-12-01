By Emmanuel Okogba

Premier League clubs, Crystal Palace, Watford and Brentford are reportedly preparing their bids for Super Eagles of Nigeria and Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo.

Aribo, 25, was a key part of Steven Gerrad’s plan at Rangers that saw the club end a ten-year wait for a domestic league title.

Since joining from Charlton in 2019, he has scored 21 times and provided 16 assists in his 116 appearances. He also earned a call-up to the Super Eagles set-up.

The Premier League clubs on the trail of Aribo already have a number of Super Eagles players and hopefuls and a switch will swell the total number of Nigerian players in English top-flight football.

Aribo’s deal with the The Teddy Bears ends in 2023.

