By Emmanuel Okogba
Premier League clubs, Crystal Palace, Watford and Brentford are reportedly preparing their bids for Super Eagles of Nigeria and Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo.
Aribo, 25, was a key part of Steven Gerrad’s plan at Rangers that saw the club end a ten-year wait for a domestic league title.
Since joining from Charlton in 2019, he has scored 21 times and provided 16 assists in his 116 appearances. He also earned a call-up to the Super Eagles set-up.
The Premier League clubs on the trail of Aribo already have a number of Super Eagles players and hopefuls and a switch will swell the total number of Nigerian players in English top-flight football.
Aribo’s deal with the The Teddy Bears ends in 2023.