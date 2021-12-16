By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Three family members, Chigbo Enogu, Sunday Enogu and Enogu Enogu have been reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen along Ore Egbeba road, Apa Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue state.

Vanguard gathered that the trio were ambushed on Tuesday evening while returning home from an outing and gruesomely murdered by yet to be identified assailants.

Chairman of Ado LGA, Chief James Oche who confirmed the incident in a statement Thursday in Makurdi by his Special Adviser on Security, McJohnson Odey described it as barbaric and inhuman.

Chief Oche in the statement said some arrests had been made in connection with the incident adding that the suspects were already giving useful information to security agencies.

Part of the statement read: “the Ado LG Chairman, Chief James Oche has described as inhuman, barbaric and uncivil, the gruesome murder of three members of one family in Apa Agila Ward of the Local Government.

“The corpse of the deceased who were identified as Mr. Enogu, Chigbo Enogu and Sunday Enogu have been deposited in the mortuary preparatory for their burial.

“The Chairman commiserates with the deceased’s family over the untimely and unjustifiable demise of their loved ones who were murdered in cold blood along Ore Egbeba road of Apa Agila.

“He reiterates that security agencies have been instructed to decisively decimate all forms of criminality henceforth.

“He stated that in connection with the murder, few arrests have been made and the suspects are helping police investigation that would lead to the arrest of others for possible prosecution.

“While urging the people to remain peaceful and law abiding, the Chairman reassures of his administration’s commitment to protect the lives and property of the good people of Ado LGA.”

Meanwhile efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful as she did not respond to her call and failed to reply the message that was sent to her phone.

