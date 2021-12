Three Crowns Milk gives ‘FaSttest Shedder’ N1million, trip to Egypt

Seyi Olusore (Shedams), Chioma Ezeamama, Winner Of the faSttest shedder Seasons 4, Chris Wulff Caesar, Marketing Director, FrieslandCampina Sub-Sahara Cluster And Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager, Three Crowns milk At The Presentation Of The Cheque To The Winner Fasttest Shedder Seasons 4 At FrieslandCampina Wamco Office recently in Lagos.

Nigeria’s leading weight loss reality TV show, ‘FaSttest Shedder’ has ended its fourth season with Chioma Ezemama emerging winner of N1million grand prize and a trip to Egypt.

‘FaSttest Shedder’ was created by renowned fitness coach, Seyi Olusore (Shedams) and proudly sponsored by Three Crowns Milk. It featured 10 overweight housemates (100kg and over) boot camped for three months under supervised conditions such as daily physical exercises, healthy eating habits, nutrition coaching sessions, as well as mental and entertaining activities in a bid to help them to lose weight.

Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Omolara Banjoko stated: “We are doing this to encourage people, to help them know that they can look their best, be their best and even snack healthily because we are aware that there are situations that prompt people to indulge in unhealthy snacking as a comfort remedy. So even after they leave and go back to their normal lives, they will still be able to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Sharing her experience, Ezemama said: “From the beginning, I was really excited. We were initially 26, and I can’t describe how happy I was to emerge one of the top three finalists.”

Formerly bearing a weight of 115.1kg, Ezemama who currently weighs just 85kg emerged ‘faSttest shedder’ after successfully shedding a whopping 30kg.

“I look healthy and feel healthy. On top of all this, I still get rewarded for doing something that I benefited greatly from. I am deeply grateful to Three Crowns and Coach Shedams for doing this for all the plus sized women out there. This has changed my life,” Ezemama said.

On his part, fitness coach Shedams advised all the contestants to continually maintain their healthy lifestyle without compromise while bearing in mind the “challenging and rigorous training” which had required “extra patience.”

“Dealing with the participants wasn’t a walk in the park, but with experience and determination to get the best out of them, I would say we are grateful for another successful and impactful season of 90 days and it was no small feat,” Shedams said.

Other contestants on the show included Blessing Ezechidigo weighing 156.9Kg; Dorathy Afoke Oghene 140.6Kg; Onu Elizabeth Ochanya 128.1Kg; Ememobong Nkana 148.5Kg; and Mary Uche 111.2Kg. Others were Ngozichi Simeon 123Kg; Ogochuwu Asiegbu 120.8Kg; Temitope Ajiboye 134.7Kg; and Wuraola Bamiduro 125.8Kg.

The Three Crowns Milk ‘FaSttest Shedder’ reality TV show demonstrated rapid weight shedding in real time through healthy eating, lifestyle changes and regular exercise.

