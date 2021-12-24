…As Taraba promises Speedy Completion of Water Reservoir

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

THREAT of water-borne diseases may be rising in Taraba State following the sudden hike in the price of locally-produced water popularly known as ‘pure water.’ Pure water, which was hitherto sold for N5, and later raised to N10 per sachet, has now been increased to N20, thereby forcing the consumers to jettison the drink.

‘Pure water” was the last hope of the common man in the fight against the scorching sun in the North East region before the sudden price jerk. And, with the dry season in full swing, accompanied by harmattan, it is doubtful the condition of the water consumers hit by the price increase would improve anytime soon.

Arewa Voice investigation revealed that some families have jettisoned buying packs of sachet water and now rely on mai-ruwa (water vendors) for their drinking water needs. It was gathered that most of the water vendors sell unhygienic water to unsuspecting consumers who have not subscribed to the services of the Taraba State Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation, TAWASCO. They are at the risk of contracting water-borne diseases since the water being hawked by mai-ruwa and patronised by the average family in the state, is neither treated nor boiled.

Arewa Voice’s findings also indicate that the water being sold by the mai-ruwa to residents is fetched from shallow wells and boreholes suspected to be contaminated. Most of the residents do not also have the means to boil the water they source from mai-ruwa because of the sudden rise in the price of gas and kerosene, which the government says is beyond its control.

A resident of the state capital, Michael, who spoke on the recent development, said he now rations his intake of sachet water daily. According to him: “How can I be buying three sachets of ‘pure water’ for N60? I only buy one sachet now and hope the fridge in our office has pure water in it to make up my drinking water need while at work.”

His ordeal is quite different from that of Mr. Ayuba who spoke to Arewa Voice at an informal setting. His family of six had stopped buying pure water even before the recent price hike. “We have not been drinking pure water in my house. We used to drink rain water or from borehole. We are living fine and have no problem. I only buy pure water when I am outside my home and would not really feel the pain of this price increase compared to those drinking it in their homes.”

However, amidst these occurrences, the state government says it is poised to make potable water available to all households in the state. This, according to the state Commissioner of Information, Danjuma Adamu, will address some of the perennial water problems facing residents. He said the state government’s investment in a five million-litre water reservoir is still ongoing and would be completed soon.

“Work is progressing at high speed at the five million litres water reservoir on Mount Jalingo. This project when completed will bring to an end the perennial water problems facing Jalingo and its environs. Recently, the management of the Taraba State Water Supply and Sewage Corporation, TAWASCO, announced plans by the agency to introduce more technologies and innovations to enhance productivity and efficiency in the water supply and distribution chain.

“There is, therefore, the need for water consumers in the state capital to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by paying their water bills promptly to enable the corporation serve them better. Also the state government is determined to complete all ongoing projects embarked upon by this administration before its expiration in May 2023. This we believe would improve the living condition of all residents of the State,” he said.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA