Sagay

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay has said that some milestones have been reached in the fight against corruption, noting that there is a lot of work still to be done to rid Nigeria of corruption.

Speaking during a media parley organized by PACAC yesterday in Lagos, Sagay stated that “Given the level of corruption in the country since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the impunity of State actors and the very poor record of convictions for corruption and the lack of recovery of looted resources, the need to beef up the anti-corruption capacity of the Government became inevitable”.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration for the political will exhibited in fighting corruption.

“The establishment of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) was one of the major strategies employed by the new APC government to fight corruption in 2015. Indeed, PACAC was the first Body or Agency established by the APC Government after its installation. PACAC was established on 10th August 2015.

“It is important to emphasize that PACAC is not an executive body. It is more of a coordinator and Think Tank in the anti-corruption war.

“I can say with confidence that PACAC has achieved far beyond the expectations of both itself, the Federal Government and the Donors.

In capacity building alone, we have conducted over 60 activities, many workshops, and seminars for the judiciary, from the Magistracy to appellate courts. Other beneficiaries include prosecutors and the Anti-Corruption Agencies.

“The impact of PACAC’s activities can be seen in the renewed energy of the ACAs’ fight against corruption and the laudable achievements of these Agencies since the establishment of PACAC in 2015, the EFCC has been able to secure Conviction of about 3000 corrupt persons, including high profile politicians last 6 years. Recovery of enormous amounts of assets from corrupt persons to the value of Trillion Naira. Providing the Ministry of Justice with evidence in the recovery of Abacha loot Switzerland, the U.K., Island of Jersey almost to the tune of One Billion Dollars.

“Very little was known about IFF in this country before PACAC brought it into centre stage nationally and internationally. Now, we know that this silent, quietly stalking source of financial bleeding, could even be worse in terms of volume of loss, than the typical looting we are all used to. Over invoicing in external expenses, under-reporting of resources obtained from the developing countries, tax evasion, under declaration of profits, outsourcing of what could be done within the victim country, etc, all constitute IFFs.

“We have also produced manuals and protocols to assist the ACAs (Anti-Corruption Agencies) in their work. These include one on Effective Prosecution, entitled Corruption Case Management Manual, a Plea-Bargaining Manual, Sentencing Guidelines for High Profile Cases, and A Framework for the Management of Recovered Assets, etc.

“Some of our advisories have resulted in major achievements, for instance, the whistleblower policy; Advisories include corporate property verification by Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) starting with Abuja as a measure to detect corporate tax evasion and use of shell companies to acquire property”.