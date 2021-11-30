The Lot of the Chosen Ones

Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

If God had chosen you to work for him on earth, we would know by comparing and contrasting your life with that of those who were chosen long before you since God is not amenable to change.

That way, it’s easy to tell the true servants (and sons) of God from charlatans, or thieves and robbers. Your overall circumstances or condition in life (including everything that happens to you) won’t be different from that of Christ (during his earthly ministry) if you’re truly a disciple of his.

Affliction

All the servants, prophets or sons of God from Noah to Christ have common denominators in affliction, rejection by this world, material poverty, fearlessness in telling the truth to anybody, extreme hatred for this world, the manifest power of God, etc. because God is not subject to change; neither is he a respecter of persons. In matters regarding equity, Judgments involved in the determination of rights and the assignment of rewards and punishments, etc., God is the only one that could be trusted. Anyone else whose judgment should be trusted must derive his judgment from Christ Jesus or from God (God and Christ are one and the same with respect to their words).

So, whatever happened to the prophets before Christ also happened to Christ and will surely happen to the followers of Christ. It’s common knowledge that the prophets were so afflicted that they all (including Christ) cursed their days directly or indirectly and that’s expected since the earth is a place for dead people, not meant for sons of God.

A good understanding of the parable of the prodigal son as below reveals the earth as the realm of the dead (where a child of God should never desire) and sinners as dead people. Please, read the entire parable below for full understanding of this concept.

Luk 15:11 And he said, A certain man had two sons:

Luk 15:12 And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living.

Luk 15:13 And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living.

Luk 15:14 And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want.

Luk 15:15 And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine.

Luk 15:16 And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him.

Luk 15:17 And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father’s have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger!

Luk 15:18 I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee,

Luk 15:19 And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants.

Luk 15:20 And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him.

Luk 15:21 And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son.

Luk 15:22 But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet:

Luk 15:23 And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry:

Luk 15:24 For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.

Luk 15:25 Now his elder son was in the field: and as he came and drew nigh to the house, he heard musick and dancing.

Luk 15:26 And he called one of the servants, and asked what these things meant.

Luk 15:27 And he said unto him, Thy brother is come; and thy father hath killed the fatted calf, because he hath received him safe and sound.

Luk 15:28 And he was angry, and would not go in: therefore came his father out, and intreated him.

Luk 15:29 And he answering said to his father, Lo, these many years do I serve thee, neither transgressed I at any time thy commandment: and yet thou never gavest me a kid, that I might make merry with my friends:

Luk 15:30 But as soon as this thy son was come, which hath devoured thy living with harlots, thou hast killed for him the fatted calf.

Luk 15:31 And he said unto him, Son, thou art ever with me, and all that I have is thine.

Luk 15:32 It was meet that we should make merry, and be glad: for this thy brother was dead, and is alive again; and was lost, and is found.

Rev_12:12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.

The parable of the prodigal son and the “woes of Revelation” were posted here to remind us that children of God should expect to be persecuted and even killed in this world because it’s a kingdom directly opposed to God’s kingdom. Anyone who’s comfortable and at ease on earth couldn’t be mistaken for a child of God. That kind of person is of the devil, the prince of this world, and that’s the only explanation for his earthly prosperity and comfort.

Abraham was afflicted all his life. He didn’t even build a house and had to wait for 25 years to have a child while he lived as a migrant pastoralist. Couldn’t God have given him houses, children (without “wasting” his 25 years) and super abundance as the Almighty? He could, of course but that’s contrary to his will for his children. There’s something called “will of God” which his children must seek out and fulfill but if we listen to liars who preach that we are now “under grace” and thus free to do anything, we perish. We are actually under laws or commandments which we either keep or we perish.

Joh 15:7 If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.

Joh 15:10 If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in his love.

The words of Christ are the same thing as his commandments and we’re to keep every one of them as his followers or sons of God.

The will of God is not material prosperity for his children on earth (Ps 73, whole chapter) because his children are pilgrims on a very temporary visit and the visit, like a soldier’s invasion of an enemy stronghold, is not for partying and merry making. Christ had taken out the devil in an “aerial bombardment” and we’re now supposed to put boots on the ground to “reap where we did not sow”. We’re the boots on ground, reaping or harvesting the souls of men out of the labours of Christ. Ours is a “mop up” operation in soul winning, not vain celebration of worldly feasts like birthdays etc.

Joh_4:38 I sent you to reap that whereon ye bestowed no labour: other men laboured, and ye are entered into their labours.

Mat 9:35 And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people.

Mat 9:36 But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd.

Mat 9:37 Then saith he unto his disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few;

Mat 9:38 Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth labourers into his harvest.

The intensity of the prophets’ affliction made all of them curse their days as in the scriptures below:

Jeremiah cursed his day.

Jeremiah 14 Cursed be the day I was born! May the day my mother bore me never be blessed. 15Cursed be the man who brought my father the news, saying, “A son is born to you,” bringing him great joy.…

15:10 Woe is me, my mother, that thou hast borne me a man of strife and a man of contention to the whole earth! I have neither lent on usury, nor men have lent to me on usury; yet every one of them doth curse me.

Job cursed his day. Job 3:3-16

Let the day perish wherein I was born, and the night in which it was said, There is a man child conceived…

Elijah cursed his day in 1 Kings 19:4

while he himself traveled on a day’s journey into the wilderness. He sat down under a broom tree and prayed that he might die. “I have had enough, LORD,” he said. “Take my life, for I am no better than my fathers.”

David shouted this to underscore his sore affliction

Psa 22:1 My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me? why art thou so far from helping me, and from the words of my roaring?

Christ also shouted the same because he was sore afflicted.

Mat_27:46 And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani? that is to say, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?

Moses chose affliction by himself because he knew it’s the way of God.

Heb 11:24 By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter;

Heb 11:25 Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season; Heb 11:26 Esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt: for he had respect unto the recompence of the reward.

Heb 11:27 By faith he forsook Egypt, not fearing the wrath of the king: for he endured, as seeing him who is invisible.

Therefore, affliction is that singular experience that unites every child of God, before and after Christ. The great question would be: Which of the “men of God” in Nigeria could be said to be afflicted because of the cause of Christ? Is it Adeboye, Oyedepo, Oyakhinome, Suleiman, Adefarasin, Kumuyi, Olukoya, Muoka, Okonkwo, Odumeje, Tunde Bakare, or Oritsajefo? Do afflicted people fly in private jet planes or own universities and banks? Of course, none of these above mentioned “pastors” is afflicted in any way, shape or form precisely because they’re neither preaching the truth nor are in opposition to the state. In fact, many of them are politicians and members of political parties! There is, therefore, no reason for the state to afflict them.

Nigerian pastors and their counterparts elsewhere would never be afflicted by this world because they preach Pauline lies which unite the “church” with the world instead of Christ’s ruthless truths which alienate people from this world. Paul instructs his followers to obey worldly authorities, that every authority anywhere is set up by God, without a chance of rebellion, no matter what these authorities do. According to Paul, we should obey worldly authorities even if they command us to commit abortions, divorce our wives, fight to kill people in defense of the state or not to preach the gospel, etc.!! That’s how dangerous it is to listen to Paul. Hear Paul’s false doctrine below:

Rom 13:1 Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.

Rom 13:2 Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.

Rom 13:3 For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same:

Rom 13:4 For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.

Rom 13:5 Wherefore ye must needs be subject, not only for wrath, but also for conscience sake.

Rom 13:6 For this cause pay ye tribute also: for they are God’s ministers, attending continually upon this very thing.

Rom 13:7 Render therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honour to whom honour.

According to Paul’s false doctrine, all the governments around the world are set up by God and everything they do is right or godly. On the contrary, Christ teaches that God is actually in heaven and has no business with anything that goes on in this world unless he’s invited. Christ reveals the world as a realm of the dead, where God is not. Let’s hear from Christ:

Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Mat 6:10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

Mar 4:26 And he said, So is the kingdom of God, as if a man should cast seed into the ground;

Mar 4:27 And should sleep, and rise night and day, and the seed should spring and grow up, he knoweth not how.

Mar 4:28 For the earth bringeth forth fruit of herself; first the blade, then the ear, after that the full corn in the ear.

Mar 4:29 But when the fruit is brought forth, immediately he putteth in the sickle, because the harvest is come.

This farmer who plants, goes away and doesn’t interfere in the seed’s growth mechanism is God. He simply waits for harvest to show up again! Notice that he elected not to know “how” the seed performs or its growth mechanism. In other words, God chose not to interfere in anyone’s personal affairs to the extent of deciding not to know whether or not a person would be saved! Those who peddle the message of grace have never met Christ. That’s how he chose to set up the world and leave everything to us to determine.

We must determine everything on earth by relying on God and by applying Christ’s principles, not by joining politics or relying on the power of money, etc. Some people would throw their hands in the air and conclude that God sees everything; let him do what he pleases! That’s unrefined ignorance. If we don’t “do it”, God won’t “do it” and “it” remains undone or becomes whatever nature or the devil wants ‘it’ to be.

See Lk 15:11-32 as already quoted above to see that this world is the realm of the dead.

Material poverty

If God called you and you answered (agreed to co-labour with Christ), you would be materially poor like Christ and other prophets of God. Since Christ is tautological, let’s repeat that it’s the wicked who generally prosper in this world as elaborately explained in Ps73 (whole chapter). Even if God empowers you by himself to make money by taking out the landmines of sin that usually litter the road to worldly wealth, you’re not expected to hold on to it just to enjoy whereas other sons of God around you wallow in destitution. It’s impossible to give as Christ commanded and remain rich, no matter how rich you may be.

If one claims to have been called and is working for God as a pastor but holds millions and billions of naira and dollars, etc. he’s simply fooling himself, especially if those monies are stolen from the people in guises of tithes, offerings, first fruits, etc. There are certain products and services created for rich or proud people just to underscore their godlessness. When a man would no longer be fine just flying like any other person on board the aircraft unless he’s at the first class area or on his own private plane, etc. he’s become proud and has marked himself for destruction. He has positioned himself against God; as his enemy.

The apostles of old didn’t have money but they surely wielded the power of God. Their lack of money was cancelled out by their uncommon unity which enabled them pool their resources and live as one indivisible family. That sort of unity is sadly missing in contemporary Christianity.

Act_3:6 Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.

Act 4:32 And the multitude of them that believed were of one heart and of one soul: neither said any of them that ought of the things which he possessed was his own; but they had all things common.

Act 4:33 And with great power gave the apostles witness of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus: and great grace was upon them all.

Act 4:34 Neither was there any among them that lacked: for as many as were possessors of lands or houses sold them, and brought the prices of the things that were sold,

Act 4:35 And laid them down at the apostles’ feet: and distribution was made unto every man according as he had need.

Act 4:36 And Joses, who by the apostles was surnamed Barnabas, (which is, being interpreted, The son of consolation,) a Levite, and of the country of Cyprus,

Act 4:37 Having land, sold it, and brought the money, and laid it at the apostles’ feet.

Mat_17:27 Notwithstanding, lest we should offend them, go thou to the sea, and cast an hook, and take up the fish that first cometh up; and when thou hast opened his mouth, thou shalt find a piece of money: that take, and give unto them for me and thee.

Christ didn’t have money but he wielded 100% of God’s power! He was also supported financially by people who believed in his cause.

Christ teaches that we would suffer more than he did but Christians don’t get it. Christians teach, in error, that Christ died for us; took our suffering and poverty so that we don’t have to suffer affliction or lack after believing in Christ. Again, Paul is behind this terrible misinformation and it gets people confused and messed up after believing or joining the church because, rather than get better economically, they get worse, against the promise of Pauline Christianity which they were presented with. Let’s hear from Christ:

Luk 23:26 And as they led him away, they laid hold upon one Simon, a Cyrenian, coming out of the country, and on him they laid the cross, that he might bear it after Jesus.

Luk 23:27 And there followed him a great company of people, and of women, which also bewailed and lamented him.

Luk 23:28 But Jesus turning unto them said, Daughters of Jerusalem, weep not for me, but weep for yourselves, and for your children.

Luk 23:29 For, behold, the days are coming, in the which they shall say, Blessed are the barren, and the wombs that never bare, and the paps which never gave suck.

Luk 23:30 Then shall they begin to say to the mountains, Fall on us; and to the hills, Cover us.

Luk 23:31 For if they do these things in a green tree, what shall be done in the dry?

Obviously, Christ is the green tree, whereas we’re the dry. He’s the Lord himself who came to save us but he was terribly dealt with and killed, regardless. He’s saying that we should expect even more terrible treatment from the people of this world than he was meted with. Let’s hear Paul’s lies:

2Co 8:9 For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.

2Co 8:10 And herein I give my advice: for this is expedient for you, who have begun before, not only to do, but also to be forward a year ago.

2Co 8:11 Now therefore perform the doing of it; that as there was a readiness to will, so there may be a performance also out of that which ye have.

2Co 8:12 For if there be first a willing mind, it is accepted according to that a man hath, and not according to that he hath not.

2Co 8:13 For I mean not that other men be eased, and ye burdened:

2Co 8:14 But by an equality, that now at this time your abundance may be a supply for their want, that their abundance also may be a supply for your want: that there may be equality:

2Co 8:15 As it is written, He that had gathered much had nothing over; and he that had gathered little had no lack.

If one stops only at verse 9, he might think that Paul was speaking in a spiritual sense, that Christ left his glory in heaven to come to us as a poor man so that we, who have been poor (without God’s glory) become rich in God’s glory, etc. but that’s far from what Paul meant. The rest verses 10-15 shows that he was talking about church collections (money) and was using sophistry to extract monies from brethren.

That scripture could only work if we view it in spiritual sense but it falls flat if we apply it physically because Christ was materially poor and so are we his followers. Where, then, is the effect of the swap according to Paul?

Some other time, he would tell people to minister to him carnally since he had ministered spiritually to them in yet another ploy to have them pay his bills. Didn’t Christ warn us against attempting to live off other people? Didn’t Christ warn us against seeking payment for our work as preachers by saying to us that “freely we received and freely we must give”? Do you now see how and where pastors learnt their fraudulent lifestyles? Pastors could only find refuge for their sinful lives in Paul but never in Christ.

Rom 15:27 It hath pleased them verily; and their debtors they are. For if the Gentiles have been made partakers of their spiritual things, their duty is also to minister unto them in carnal things. (Paul)

Luk 22:35 And he said unto them, When I sent you without purse, and scrip, and shoes, lacked ye anything? And they said, Nothing.

Luk 22:36 Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one. (Christ is saying they must be responsible for everything about their lives including security and payment of their own bills henceforth – emphasis mine)

Mat 10:7 And as ye go, preach, saying, The kingdom of heaven is at hand.

Mat 10:8 Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give. (Christ is saying we shouldn’t charge the people for preaching or ministering to them but pastors do so in tithes and offerings, sadly)

Let’s conclude by telling whoever has the blessedness of reading this message that believing in Christ is an invitation to chaos, affliction, poverty, rejection, exclusion, and the like as against the lie of better living conditions as told by classical Christianity. If one is a true follower of Christ, he couldn’t expect any less than the fate of Christ in this world. On the contrary, if one claims to be a follower of Christ but is a darling of the society, his claim is false. Note that “bad people” like armed robbers, politicians, prostitutes, drug barons, sexually perverted LGBTQ and sexually immoral people, etc. are very well-loved by society.

The world would never hate you if you belong to her but would definitely hate you if you belong to Christ. So, check yourself to see where you belong but don’t forget that this is a call on you to repent and relocate from this world to the kingdom of heaven. If you answer the call in spite of the associated persecution and afflictions that are sure to follow, there’d be a celebration in heaven for your sake.

We’re honest to let you know that trials and tribulation would be your lot on earth if you dare to become a follower or disciple of Christ but that pales into insignificance when compared with the magnificence and splendor of God’s kingdom which is your inheritance. The Lord bless your hearts. Amen

