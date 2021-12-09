Early life

Growing up for the “Butt and Body” crooner Ezechi Christian Chukwunonso like most people was not always hearts and roses.

Despite this fact, the fast rising afro-drill artist strongly reiterates the belief that, it is the life situations we experience that molds us into our diverse personalities and enables us the ability to stand tall wherever we find ourselves.

He is of the opinion that when we have the opportunities to make our lives and the lives of our families better whilst pursuing our dreams and touching the lives of others through our art in his case, music. We grapple on tightly to them with a drive so fierce, a hope so strong, a passionate will and knowledge that we are indeed destined for success.



Krixx Kroxx, professional name of the artiste was born 29th August 1997, hails from Udi, Enugu State and was born and brought up in the heart of Ajegunle, a well-known breeding ground for ajepakos. Although he mentioned how fortunate he was as to the effort his parents had put in to ensure he and his sibling received the best education they could afford in their own way by sending them to private schools to offer a better learning experience, he frequently pays tributes to his street side which he believed shaped a lot of his life decisions including his yearning for popularity as a full-time musical artist.

The fast-rising talent had chipped in that if he was not doing music he probably would be a comedian as right from his early days in Cardoso Catholic Secondary School since he was the class jester and still makes people around him laugh till today.

Multi-talented Krixx Kroxx showing an adept genius in manipulating electronic gadgets and computers was encouraged by his father and pursued a B.Sc in Computer Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2016-2021).

Inspired by the life and music of late icons, Michael Jackson who doubles as his childhood idol, and Popsmoke during the Covid quarantine in 2020, the afro drill artist bears the notion that a popular person would always be financially secure so long as they continually put out good music that people could connect to. The artist mentioned that his musical inspiration was cultivated from listening to the likes of NSG, BURNABOY, Young thugg and Lil baby.

He also admires the music styles of AV and Kida Kudz. The 24 year old when asked if he had a favourite artistenor song said he strongly believes that his musical style and interest is constantly changing. He said “Once the music is good, I love it because I appreciate good music”.

Musical Journey so far…



Krixx Kroxx began his musical career as a DJ in 2017 when he began to mix and master his favourite songs some of which were “Gallardo” by Runtown ft. Davido and “The money” by Davido ft. Olamide. He spoke with nostalgia of how he loved listening to music with great sounds and beats.

Inspiration for music, he discovered came easy to him. In his words “ All I had to do was hit the blunt and my friends would play the beats and I would begin to freestyle and by the end of the night I would have like three songs down”.

Currently, the artiste boasts of his musical talent as he never writes down his songs he just listens to the beat for a while then inspiration flows in the studio. Talk about talent at its finest form.

As he was so naturally gifted at composing and coming up with killer lines at a stretch, the artist stated that his friends especially Billy Jay, really were the driving force that propelled him to finally go out there and make his own music.

Krixx Kroxx vividly describes how he called a producer to his room and they cooked up some wild beats and he however felt the songs were not up to the standards he envisaged for his type of music and so never released those songs. That however seemed like the push he needed and in a few weeks he made contact with Nameless a very good producer in Enugu and his debut single “Butt and Body” was birthed together with “Craze”.

In a bid to fully represent his music on the 1st of September 2021 the artist signed to Volt Records put out an EP titled UFO with 7 hit songs including Butt and Body.

Tracks on UFO available on all major streaming platforms include,

Butt and Body, Craze, Win, Hold down, Early and Feminine.

As the artiste made us know, his songs always emanate from specific points in his life where he explained “Butt and Body” sprung up from a time in his life where he had a lot of women in his life, “Craze” enunciates his ghetto roots as he proudly states that he is an “Ajegunle” boy. “Win” speaks about his personal achievements and “Feminine” a heartbreak that hurt a little bit.

The EP alone which is doing extremely well for a debut project has garnered a whooping 50k streams across all major streaming platforms.

The album, UFO with the hashtag #krixxkroxx has a whooping 120k views on Tiktok with popular influencers like e4ma, beryl.ama, Derah_01, blaqboivic and many others jumping on the challenge.

The fast-rising artist has a new single featuring fellow artist signed to Volt-records, VickyBrown titled, “Bloodmoney” with release date set for 17th December 2021.

Bloodmoney is a new jam making jest of the people tagging the artist and his friends with certain narratives and the song is definitely a vibe for the upcoming detty december season

Life Lessons and Experiences…



When asked what the craziest thing the artiste has done, with full smiles he recalled the day he had taken himself out after a successful recording session. According to him, the work he put into his music pleased him and so recognises and cultivated the habit of appreciating himself first for a job well done.

In 10 years, the upcoming artist sees himself busy working at his music career, fully booked and well paid.



The major motivation for making music for this special young blood are entwined into three objectives. Firstly, a bid to escape poverty, Secondly to achieve his lifelong dream of one day becoming a famous person, the lastly and more importantly an undulating passion for putting out good music for people to enjoy and relate to.



The artist expresses how much love has for the idea of being his own boss while using his talent to sustain his family, express his feeling through his music and fashion style while enjoying the bad boy lifestyle the entertainment world requires without judgements and sentiment.



To conclude, the artiste encourages young people to always do the things they love and enjoy to lead, a happier and more fulfilling lifestyle.



Krixx Kroxx is indeed one talented artiste to look out for in the coming years.