We first met the Beecroft family in EbonyLife’s 2018 Christmas hit Chief Daddy as they planned the funeral of their patriarch while tussling over his fortune – their inheritance.

Come January 1st 2022, courtesy Netflix and EbonyLife Studios, Nigeria’s most chaotic family will return for even more drama and mischief in a sequel titled Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke. Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke picks up events post Chief Daddy’s funeral, as yet another offspring shows up, looking to take everything the Beecroft’s hold dear.

The Beecroft clan who would rather fight than band together, will have to put their greed aside, confront this new foe, find their way to happiness and perhaps discover the true meaning of family. This rib-cracking sequel sees fan favorites Folarin Falz Falana, Funke Akindele-Bello, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Linda Ejiofor and a host of talented stars reprise their roles from the 2018 hit.

Speaking on the upcoming release, Mo Abudu the CEO and Founder of EbonyLife Studios says ‘It’s been a busy year for the EbonyLife Group and we have walked a path with Netflix, our formidable partners, to bring audiences Chief Daddy 2, a bumper-packed, star-filled comedy to start 2022 off with a much-needed smile. Probably the most star-studded movie in the history of Nollywood. Netflix is bringing Nollywood home this festive season and we are excited to be part of this journey.’

The Chief Daddy franchise takes on new additions like Rahama Sadau, Broda Shaggi and Uzor Arukwe, who join the returning ensemble cast, in providing a laugh a minute in true Chief Daddy style!

The Chief’s family is in a crisis. They have already spent money in their heads and in advance that they just found out they do not have. There is a new Queen Bee in the hive, and she has come for all the honey. The will is read, and the Chief’s sins are visiting all the children. His illegitimate but cunning and ambitious daughter has come to claim the throne.

Written by Salah Sabiti, produced by Temidayo Abudu and Isioma Osaje, and executively produced by Mo Abudu, the key Cast of the movie includes, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Joke Silva, Funke Akindele-Bello, Kate Henshaw, Racheal Oniga, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Shaffy Bello, Rahama Sadau, Linda Ejiofor, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Ini Edo, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Mawuli Gavor, Broda Shaggi and Uzor Arukwe, Nedu, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Zainab Balogun.