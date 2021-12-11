•This collapse of law and order is worsened by the mushrooming of VIOs chasing around private cars leaving decrepit trucks, commercial buses and okadas without helmets and headlamps to vandalize the peace of the city. Lagos is confused

•Amiable and humble, methodical and sensitive, this Lagos governor needs to seize the reins. A mad situation needs a mad man.

A Tuesday afternoon on the Mile Two bridge. A woman is cooking and selling hot jollof rice. The shed next to her sells small bottles and sachets of gins and bitters to danfo drivers and okada orders.

A wiry man is blaring Naira Marley music and selling pirated compact discs, for peanuts. In the middle of the road, a huge crater seems determined to perforate the bridge before it is stopped. Dusty sheds—chairs and umbrella canopies—line the edges. It’s still the flyover.

Reverence is outdated. Secondhand clothes and bags are fluttering in the steamy air. Petty traders appear intent on converting the highway into another Agboju market. People are loitering. Cars are honking drunkenly and meandering through the maze. Nobody is bemused. It’s the expressway. Okada riders are like giant soldier ants on the surface of an unfortunate cake. Policemen with forlorn faces are skulking, prowling for prey.

A man in a dubious uniform is brandishing a walkie talkie as though he relies on it to be important, powerful. Motor park touts and Area Boys are everywhere looking for loopholes. A man is seated and his hair is being barbered besides a woman fanning a hearth and roasting yam. An editor of a national newspaper, handkerchief in his hand, is seated on an okada, making his way to work, his car abandoned in a petrol station.

In contrast, Oshodi is now picturesque, with modern bus terminals. Eko Atlantic Estate is rising beautifully out of the ocean. Pen Cinema has been resolved. Lagos is making slow strides yet Lagos is rotting. It’s not a conundrum. Weeds are allowed to proliferate while attempts are being made to add more windows to the structure. But the proliferation of nodes of retrogression isn’t even a critical problem. The normalization of bizarreness, the mundanity of the atrocious is the major problem.

How does a governor working to lift the state tolerate these festering sores?

A kilometre past the flyover, towards Oshodi, is the Rainbow junction. The gateway into the sprawling Amuwo-Odofin estate. That Tuesday afternoon, it’s impassable on both sides. On the side of traffic heading to Oshodi, danfo drivers have turned the three middle lanes into a filthy bustling motor park. Traffic police officers are eating roasted yams on the edge of the road.

LASTMA officials are appreciating the confusion from a distance. Irritated cars are honking and cursing their fate. On the side lane, danfo drivers are hurtling against traffic towards mile two. It’s vertiginous. But the traffic management officials understand it. They are looking away. Across the median is where the real madness resides. At the fork, VIOs are picking their prey and tormenting them. Trucks are sleeping in bed on the three middle lanes. It seems the entire road belongs to them. The outer lanes are occupied by Okada riders. They are facing all directions. They are carrying two passengers apiece. They are in their thousands. They provoke goose pimples. Agberos, bleary-eyed, are nosing around with cudgels and clubs. Some policemen in jeans and black t-shirts are in an unmarked bus. They seem to be inspecting the bags and phones of youngsters. Everywhere, people are buying and selling on the road. Some are shuffling to and fro, going nowhere.

Further away, a section of the Apapa Oshodi road is being paved with concrete. That is commendable. That attempt to redeem sitting side by side with growing disorderliness is in itself baffling.

The Lagos state government seems overwhelmed.

Tuesday evening at the Festac main gate. A thousand okadas are buzzing around the entrance of a major housing estate like crazy bees. In their midst are hawkers of underwear, palm oil, aphrodisiacs, fried plantain, pure water, herbal concoctions etc. Thirty years ago, danfos and okadas wouldn’t come near Festac town. Their ancestor, the Molue, didn’t dare. Only Lagos state buses plied the estate. But the town has regressed.

There is a level of decadence that dehumanizes even those who set their eyes on it. Festac was the city of the festival of arts and culture. Festac’s gate now looks like the entrance to a slum inhabited by rodents. Festac is now a festering sore, a centre of tackiness.

That triangle bounded by the Festac gate, Mile two and Rainbow junction is a glimpse of unvarnished Lagos. A representative sample of the pervasive loosening of grip on law and order, on decency, by the state. These nodes of decay, Ikoyi and Banana island’s pretensions to the contrary notwithstanding, leaves Lagos looking like a city-state inhabited by urchins and ruled by mobs. The juxtaposition of ridiculous petty lawlessness with the multiplicity of policing agents —Police, FRSC, LASTMA, KIA, VIO—that roam these roads perhaps speaks of myopia, or of startling charlatanism, on the part of the policymakers and regulators.

The Lagos Badagry road is being fixed. Those who live around Lagos West should be heaving a sigh of relief. But they can’t. From Oshodi to Agbara, nuisance is strewn all over the city. The gate of Festac is the summary of the sorry tale. That gate was once adorned with serenity and flowers. The gatehouse once had security men. Now that gate is an okada park and the gatehouse is inhabited by vagrants. Nobody talks about its cleanliness. Its been ravaged by human worms. The regression has happened in daylight, in defiance to the rail tracks being laid in that corridor.

The willingness of the Lagos Government to succumb to the disorderliness imposed on parts of the state by the lawlessness typified by the okada siege is shocking. Lagos government used to have a reputation law and order. These nodes of a festering nuisance now exist everywhere in the state including the CMS on Lagos Island and Ajah. The failure to hem in the okada and danfo has left Lagos vulnerable to opportunistic infestations. Flowers are despised. Handrails are routinely stolen. Pickpockets feel free. Sidewalks are motorways.

The Mile two bridge is the gateway to the biggest ports in the largest black country in the world. The Mile Two flyover looks like a purulent sore on the nose of the city. Further down the road towards Apapa, trucks heading for fuel depots and those snaking to the ports have matted up and sealed the road. It’s not a temporary state. Not caused by a hurricane or a gust of ill wind. That’s how the town lives. The vice president had come twice in a helicopter and made promises. He must have handed Lagos over to God now. The president stepped in with a task force and issued ultimatums. It’s a shame. The government has since surrendered.

Lagos should be competing with Johannesburg, Cairo, Delhi etc. That was why Lagos took on the ambitious red and blue lines. That was why Lagos embraced the BRT lanes. That was why Lagos set the pace with the BRT public buses. That was why Jakande built many housing estates. That was why Lagos formed neighbourhood police. That was why Lagos planned a fourth mainland bridge. Lagos had dreams. That was why Lagos claimed centre stage of excellence.

Despite his best efforts, Lagos is crumbling under the weight of petty nuisance and brigandage of okada, danfo and trucks. Sanwo Olu must own the blame. He made electoral promises. He may have forgotten. He said he would clear the trucks that were choking the life out of Lagosians. He said he would sort out the danfo menace permanently as Tinubu did with molue. He said he would cure the okada cancer. The okada menace has now become diabolical. From many perspectives, the city looks disoriented. Amiable and humble, methodical and sensitive, this Lagos governor needs to seize the reins. A mad situation needs a mad man.

Some years ago Lagos rose from filth and planted flowers and parks. The inhabitants were inspired. Roads were marked. Streets were charted and named, and houses were coherently numbered. Lagos seemed thoughtful and ambitious. Not only were slums in Amukoko gentrified with good roads but there was also a gradual weeding off of nuisance everywhere. That was long ago. The state might still be building new roads but the city-state now seems to have lost its zeal. It’s now unkempt. This collapse of law and order is worsened by the mushrooming of VIOs chasing around private cars leaving decrepit trucks, commercial buses and okadas without helmets and headlamps to vandalize the peace of the city. Lagos is confused.

How did Lagos allow all the okada riders chased away from every state capital in Nigeria to camp in the state? Fashola had put his foot down. Then 2015 came, and he buckled. Ambode had a golden opportunity to outlaw okada. He dithered and enmeshed himself in a refuse collection crisis. Once heaps of refuse returned to the streets of Lagos, law and order degenerated, and basic decency fled. Sanwo Olu saw these things and promised to sanitize the state. He seems a serious man but many parts of Lagos have become more dishevelled under his care.

Sanwo Olu must find or borrow the balls to outlaw Okada in Lagos. Many have argued that the millions who ride okadas in Lagos would become criminals. But the superior argument is that the longer Lagos condones okada, the more impossible the task to ever rescue the city-state from chaos and disorderliness and insecurity. The okada people have become so lawless the police can’t control them. The state must face its demons headlong.

The governor must step out and improve the ease of living and the aesthetic appeal of Lagos. Some of the inhabitants seem to have lost the will to be decent. The state cannot present the impression that it’s now bereft of the courage to enforce the laws. It looks too hesitant, too engrossed with electoral permutations. Let’s forget about the ease of doing business and talk about living first. It’s good to buy new clothes but Lagos needs a bath and a shave. The art theatre in Ignamu is being remodelled but these bits and pieces won’t cut it. A thorough-going re-orientation must be instituted to reclaim and restore Lagos. Nobody seems sufficiently dedicated to making Lagos easy and aesthetically appealing.

The government of Lagos must paint a picture of Lagos it wants and paste it on all roads, at all corners. And deliberately seek to achieve it.

