2021 has been a ride, hasn’t it?

This year, we have witnessed tremendous changes in the Nigerian job market, from unemployment rates reaching an all-time high of 33.3% to the scaling up of demand and supply across industries you wouldn’t expect.

Jobberman Nigeria, the largest job portal in sub-Saharan Africa, recently released an information-packed report that never contains before seen stats about the Nigerian Job market in 2021.

Their team of experts analysed 10,392 job listings and 775,041 job applications between January 2021 – July 2021 and 20,078 job listings and 959,610 job applications from July 2020 – July 2021 to come up with the “Jobs Bulletin.”

This Bulletin Covers –

Industry trends and job function trends between January 2021 and July 2021.

Annual trends between July 2020 and July 2021.

Here are some quick stats –

1. As organisations continue to ride and leverage the wave of digitisation, the IT & Technology industry remains the topmost sought-after industry both in terms of supply and demand between January 2021 – July 2021.

2. Sales is the top job in high supply while Admin & Office is the highest in demand between January 2021 and July 2021.

3. Notably, the Hospitality & Hotel industry is among the top 5 sectors high in demand. However, it does not appear among the highest in supply, which means job seekers in this industry still need work after the disruption caused by the global pandemic.

TOP 10 INDUSTRIES HIGH IN SUPPLY & DEMAND

2021 Job market in review

TOP 10 JOB FUNCTIONS HIGH IN SUPPLY & DEMAND

2021 Job market in review

You can simply DOWNLOAD the JOBS BULLETIN HERE. This short report contains facts and figures for the 2021 job market and projections as we approach the new year. It will help you make better business decisions and guide your next big career move.

It’s FREE! Simply visit www.jobberman.com/research to download your copy.