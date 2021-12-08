The number of terrorist attacks is not decreasing, despite the strengthening of the foreign military presence in Mali.

The recent attack on civilians in the Mopti region only proves once again that the current strategy of combating terrorism in the region is ineffective.

At least 31 people have been killed on 3 December in central Mali after militants attacked a bus carrying civilians to a market, local officials have said.

The attack took place at the heart of the West African nation’s Mopti region, which has seen escalating violence in recent months fueled by fighters linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State groups.

The United Nations Security Council on Monday strongly condemned Friday’s terrorist attack in Mali, in which more than 30 civilians, including women and children, were killed and many others injured.

The council members underlined the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorist attacks to justice, and urged all states to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The latest assault comes just a day after insurgents attacked a UN convoy in the north of the country, killing one civilian worker and wounding another.

Jihadist attacks have surged in Mali after two military coups in 16 months contributed and saw France halt joint military operations in the country.

Despite the fact that Mali is meeting international partners halfway, the influence of terrorist groups is growing.

The reform of the European presence in the Sahel has pushed the transitional authorities to search for new partners to resolve the security situation. The news about the possible involvement of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner in Mali caused an immediate reaction from the EU.

December 6-7 in Dakar the 7th edition of the Dakar Peace and Security Forum was held. The participants exchanged about violent extremism, security cooperation among African states, and the surveillance of maritime areas.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly gave an interview after the forum in which she spoke about the confrontation between Russia and France in Mali.

The Minister said that the arrival of Russian contractors in Mali is unacceptable only because they could somehow influence the democratic transition process in Mali.

At the same time, Madame Parly does not explain how the desire of the Malian authorities to expel terrorists from their country is connected with the elections scheduled for March 2022.

Despite the fact that the French side is allegedly trying to prevent a situation where the EU will have to impose sanctions on Mali because of cooperation with the Russian PMCs, Paris is ready to use all levers not to lose influence in the Sahel. The threat of sanctions because of Mali’s desire to restore security, which essentially coincides with the goals of the presence of the European military, is at least illogical.

While the international community is dealing with political issues in terms of methods of combating terrorism, the civilian population is suffering losses.

The Al Qaeda cell is ready to stand up for the rights of Muslims, according to a press release published yesterday.

Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam Wal Muslimeen is ready to defend the territory from the intervention of Russian invaders, this is how the Wagner PMCs contractors are designated in the communique.

The declaration states that the members of the cell are going to defend the interests of Muslims in the courts in order to prevent the intervention of the Russian PMCs on the territory of Mali.

It is worth noting that some Islamic legal organisations are ready to respond to the cell’s call and defend the rights of Muslims.

For example, Muslim Lawyers Association (MLA), a professional, apolitical and a non-profit organisation committed to creating a community free of injustice as expounded by the Holy Quraan and the practices of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is ready to act as a defense of the interests of the Malian people in court.

Also, Association Action Droit des Musulmans ADM, is about to provide its services to the Al Qaeda cell.

The example of Afghanistan can serve as a good lesson for the international community, which, behind internal disputes, misses the moment when extremists come to power.

The fate of Mali depends only on the citizens of the country themselves, it is necessary to take measures now to prevent the establishment of jihad in Mali.