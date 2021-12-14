By Chancel Sunday

Papable tension grips workers of Bomadi local government area of Delta state as members of Bomadi Legislative Assembly, Tuesday, allegedly attempted to carry out impeachment proceedings on the council boss, Mr William Angadi.

According to an inside source of the local Assembly, who pleaded anonymity, there had been political interplay since last night with calls between councillors and senior officers of the executive arm over the issue.

He said: “yes, we did not sleep last night because of the leaked plan, we were on phone calls all through the night interacting among us and with some officers of the executive arm.

“We embarked on this decision because the chairman is choking us financially by withholding our entitlements and we will no longer take it lightly with him, we’re resolute in our decision and we’re still in the process”.

Contacted, leader of Bomadi Legislative Assembly, Hon. Ebiyekefe Stow, said: “yes, I informed all councillors yesterday on the need for an emergency sitting by 10 am this (Tuesday) morning.

“The essence of the sitting is to take some necessary actions on issues affecting, not only councillors, but the entire council area.

“But while waiting for some few members to make a quorum, the secretary to council, Barr Clifford Labo, intervened and pleaded to hold on whatever necessary actions we want to take pending the arrival of the council chairman from travel.

“As for me, I don’t really know the whereabouts of the council chairman, and on that note I postponed the sitting to an indefinite date”.

However, workers of the council were seen apprehensive of the plan which they felt would affect workers’ welfare in this festive season.

