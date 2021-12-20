.

By Chinonso Alozie

The Magistrate Court in Zaki, Bauchi State, has summoned Chairman Jama’are Local Government, Alhaji Sama’ila Jarma, to appear before the court on Tuesday (Tomorrow) over the allegations of criminal trespass, unlawful destruction of properties belonging to Chief Williams Duru, from Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state.

The summons obtained by Vanguard on Monday from Jama’are insisted that the accused is expected to appear in person in court to answer the allegations.

The summons stated: “Whereas your attendance is required to answer to a charge of criminal trespass, mischief, cheating, unlawful destruction of property. Destruction of public peace section 342, 326.”

Also, confirming the summons, in his application for leave to file a direct criminal complaint, M.A. Rufa’l counsel to Chief Duru, said: “We humbly apply for leave of this Hon. Court to file a direct criminal complaint above the name of the accused person, Alhaji Sama’ila Jarma.

“For the offence of criminal trespass, mischief, cheating, unlawful destruction of property. Destruction of public peace section 342, 326, 320 and 113 of the penal code law.

“And punishable under section 348, 327, 322 and 113 of the said penal code. And we urge the Hon. Court to take cognizance of the offences and issued a criminal summons to the accused persons.”

