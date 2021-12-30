An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo on Wednesday, Monday Olaitan,19, to six months imprisonment for stealing N100, 000 from his employer.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olajumoke Somefun sentenced Otaitan, after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Somefun, however, gave Olaitan an option to pay N100,000 fine.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare told the court that the convict committed the offence on December 12, at about 4:50 pm at Elega area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the convict stole N100, 000 from Mrs Adejoke Shodipo, who is his employer’s car.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria