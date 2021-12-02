Technology, new media fostering misinformation, threatening societies — Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the advancement in information technology and the evolution of new media were giving currency to the spread of misinformation, which in turn threatens the society.

He said that deliberate measures under the law needed to be taken to mitigate the effects of such development on the journey to achieving a perfect union of the diverse cultures and religious of Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila also warned against taking action that would suppress free expression and robust public debate on social issues.

He stressed that only the purveyors of narrow interests, who seek to subvert the collective will of the society, should be held responsible.

The Speaker spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day national conference on information on “Information as a Strategic Tool for National Development”, organised by the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “As we undertake this crucial assignment today, I would like for us to keep a few things in mind.

“First is that right now, across the length and breadth of our beloved country, we are besieged by several security challenges that strike at the very heart of our continued nationhood.

“Triumph over these challenges requires overcoming our differences in politics and religion, tribe and ethnicity, and building a national alliance against the forces that threaten us.

“Information management is central to success in this regard. We have to do better at making sure that citizens understand the nature of the problems we face and are kept informed of our wins and losses and the sacrifices made by those who do battle on our behalf.

“Secondly, as technology and new media have democratised public debate to benefit citizens and nations, it has also created the ideal conditions for bad actors to spread misinformation and manipulate people in ways that threaten our societies.

“In Nigeria, with our diverse cultures and religions still working towards achieving a more perfect union, hate speech and other forms of misinformation and disinformation can quickly have a devastating real-world effect.

“Therefore, countering misinformation by whatever proper and legal means are available is not a theoretical question, but a responsibility that goes to the heart of our ability to continue to exist as one nation in peace, unity and prosperity.

“Let us be aware that in trying to prevent the worst consequences of misinformation and hate speech, there is a danger of going too far in ways that smother the marketplace of ideas and deprive citizens of their free speech rights.

“That would be most unfortunate, and as leaders and government policymakers, we must avoid that outcome by all means.

“To do that, we must focus on building legal systems and protocols that support free expression and robust public debate,

“While doing that, we will hold to account those who in service of their narrow interests will seek to subvert our societies and harm our country using choreographed and mischievously curated misinformation.”

Examining the theme of the conference, Gbajabiamila said that the ongoing debate on the electoral bill passed by the National Assembly must be based on facts.

