BY Gabriel Olawale

THE Confident Black Woman, TCBW, and Instant Arewa Hair have reiterated their commitment towards supporting women to develop their skills and deploy them to the fullest irrespective of their educational background.

Speaking during the first edition of 120 minutes Hair Challenge in Lagos, Country Director for Instant Arewa Hair, Angela Eyekosi said that the challenge was an initiative to promote the beauty of the hair-making industry.

The best three winners, Chinyere Elom, Kehinde Adekoya, and Beatrice Oladimeji were all rewarded with cash prizes and other gift items, while all other participants were also rewarded.

Eyekosi said: “Nigeria has a lot of good braiders, who may not necessarily be graduates, but are so skilled in their craft to the extent that they can produce a novel wig hairstyle for the global market. This TCBW 120-minutes hair challenge aims to discover such people and promote their God-given creativity.

“As a company that produces braided wigs locally and export to different countries across the globe, Instant Arewa Hair will continue to support and encourage braiders that are doing a good job and there is dignity in the business.”

Also speaking, co-founder for TCBW, Christian Kolawole-Love urged the winners to inject the cash prize and resources won into their business.

Kolawole-Love said: “I want the winners to realize that this challenge is an opportunity for them to upgrade their skill and get recognition for the work they are doing.

“Our focus is not mainly on hair but all the things women need to look good from head to toe. We are going to support everyone within that value chain. Next year, we are going to empower 1,000 women because the market is wide.

“This year, we shipped and sold a minimum of 5, 000 products to the United States of America with 200 people. But next year is going to be more of technology and human driving as we plan to bring additional 1,000 people on board with aim of improving export products to 50,000.”

Besides, said that TCBW is an institution that provides women with the tools, trains them, and brings them to a community where they will learn and improve their skills beyond the competition.

She said: “The market is so wide and only competent, diligent and good people are required.”