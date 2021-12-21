By Deborah Ariyo

Tastee Fried Chicken (TFC), one of the leading Quick Service Restaurants in Nigeria is tackling hunger this festive season with its ‘Gift A Tastee Meal’ initiative.

TFC Executive Chairman, Kunle Adedayo who disclosed this during a fitness walk at the weekend, led by TFC Group Managing Director, Olayinka Adebayo, said the initiative was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility towards the Sustainable Development Goals 2, which is to end hunger by 2030.

He said the walk initiative was targeted at improving the mental and physical health of its staff and most importantly to create awareness towards ending hunger by gifting a child a ‘Tastee meal’ in this festive season. The initiative is just to give back to the society and we are doing that by feeding over 300 children through this season. We know how difficult it is to feed even three meals a day. Hunger is in the country. That is why with the little support from friends and families, we should be able to add value and help the less privileged.

“Hunger in Nigeria is an immense problem that is currently putting millions at risk in the country. Statistics from Borgen-project revealed that, between the three northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, almost 4.5 million people are now at risk of hunger. Of that 4.5 million, more than 700,000 are at imminent risk of starving to death.

According to the 2021 Global Hunger Index, the country is ranked 103 out of the 116 countries. With a score of 28.3, Nigeria has a level of hunger that is serious.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also been a critical contributing factor in the ongoing rise in hunger in Nigeria. Food inflation has also skyrocketed, worsening the state of hunger. Food inflation reached a 15-year high in 2021, rising to 22.95 per cent in March. Import restrictions on rice and rising fuel costs have both contributed to this inflation.

Overall inflation and poverty levels have been on the rise, further compounding the hunger crisis. Inflation in Nigeria is the highest in the region, and the World Bank predicts the 2021 Nigerian inflation to be 16.5 per cent.

The inflation prediction for the sub-Saharan Africa region, excluding Nigeria, is only 5.9 per cent. ““In the past year, food price inflation alone has accounted for 70 per cent of Nigeria’s inflation.““The effects of the pandemic created a dangerous mix of unemployment, increased poverty, increased overall inflation, increased food inflation and widespread loss of income.““It was against this backdrop that TFC’s Chief Operating Officer, Fowoke Akinleye, said the country wasn’t doing enough to tackle hunger among the poor. “““Some foreign countries have food kitchens which offer free meals they can go in. The government cannot do it all that is why we are trying to do our own bit.”““Akinleye further explained that the ‘Gift a Tastee Meal’ initiative would also enable Nigerians to walk into any TFC restaurant to buy meal tickets, which they can in turn gift out to anyone to get a meal. “With the meal ticket, the holder can walk into any of our restaurants and get a meal. So I encourage corporate bodies and even private individuals who are enriched and wishes to show love to the less privileged in this season of love, to take advantage of this. Gift a tastee meal to a child toady.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA