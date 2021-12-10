… As Rep Member Describes Him as ‘A Living Legend’

By Femi Bolaji

Members of the Taraba state house of assembly have described former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), as a patriot who has built bridges through his humanitarian gesture across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Speaker of the Assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, who led other members on the floor of the assembly, Thursday during a special session for Gen. Danjuma’s 84th birthday, said the elder statesman has written his name in gold in Nigeria and beyond.

He noted that Gen. Danjuma was instrumental to the creation of Taraba state which he said he and others are beneficiaries of today.

He also lauded his gallantry while serving the nation, especially his pact in ensuring that Nigeria remains one indivisible nation.

Members representing Takum 1 and 2 constituency where the Gen. Danjuma hails from, Garba Ajiya (PDP) and Mark Useni (PDP), lauded him for his humanitarian gesture across the country.

They said his selflessness has made him indelible to the heart of Nigerians and described his as the pride of Taraba state.

Other members of the assembly across various party lines in their various submissions also prayed that God grants him long life.

Meanwhile, member representing Wukari/Ibi federal constituency, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Danjuma Shiddi, Thursday also said Lt. Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) is a living legend and a patriotic Nigerian.

Shiddi in a statement issued in Jalingo to commemorate the 84th birthday of the former Chief of Defence staff, said Gen. Danjuma remains one of the finest Nigerian soldiers who fought well to keep Nigeria as one.

According to the statement, “Our respected elder statesman, Gen. TY Dannuma is one of Nigeria’s finest soldiers and a philanthropist who has stood firm in ensuring the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

“Throughout his military career, the elder Statesman demonstrated professionalism, gallantry and patriotism in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity. Thank

“Today, millions of people around the world have benefitted from his philanthropic gestures, and thousands of others have benefitted from his business mentoring initiatives and scholarships,” the statement read.

Shiddi further commended him for his unwavering faith in Nigeria and his consistency in offering wise counsel at various levels of governance in the country.

He urged the elder Statesman to continue his support to individuals, organisations and institutions in Nigeria towards building a united, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.