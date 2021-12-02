By Dirisu Yakubu

Sokoto state governor, Aminu has called for an end to divisive politics, saying unity amongst the diverse ethnic nationalities is required to restore the nation’s lost glory.

Tambuwal who spoke at inauguration of a N3.2 billion state-of-the-art Sokoto State Advanced Medical Diagnostic Centre, SOSAMEDIC, said Sokoto under his watch does not give preferential treatment to indigenes of the state.

In a statement signed Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, Tambuwal said: “Whoever lives in Sokoto enjoys the benefit of free education, healthcare and every other services that the state avails its citizens.”

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa who inaugurated the project, praised Tambuwal for the quality of work done, saying, “because this is a project for the people and one that the people will cherish long after you have left the government as governor.”

He described Tambuwal as a bridge builder and prayed for his elevation in leadership position beyond his current office.

“You are a man of peace who is always ready to build bridges. We are very thankful that God has ensured that you have held several positions. My prayers for you is that God will elevate you,” Okowa prayed.

SOSAMEDIC, which has reached over 60 per cent completion, gulped N824 million and is equipped with N2.4 billion ultra-modern equipment.

It has facilities for echocardiography, vascular doppler, gastrology, endoscopy, neurology, among others.