By Nwafor Sunday

With the rising cases of killings and kidnappings in the country, Director Strategic Communications for the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Ismail Musa, Wednesday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take Nigerians back to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s era when killings and other social maladies were minimal.

Speaking during a programme LAUNCHTIME DISCOURSE on VanguardLive, Musa condemned Buhari’s system of operation in handling insecurity, asking him to take the country back to Jonathan’s era.

According to him: “What we are begging them for now is, you know human life is very important in fact it’s very key. If you can do something, in fact if you can take us back to the insecurity you met onboard that will be tolerable to a large extent to say well he has taken us back to Jonathan’s standard we are crying about, I mean the killings at that time the statistics are there to speak for themselves.

“So really as far as I am concerned it’s unfortunate we have these kinds of people ruling us by this time.”

