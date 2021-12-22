By Gabriel Olawale

An expert in elderly care and the brain behind Teezee Elderly Care, Mr. Adausu Taiwo has emerged the Winner of ‘The Next Titan Season 8’.

This was announced at a grand event which held in Lagos, where the Minister of Youth & Sports; Mr. Sunday Dare was present to commemorate with The Next Titan, Nigeria’s foremost reality TV show headlined by Heritage Bank and in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The winner of the show was painstakingly selected by a panel of judges which was led by Mr. Kyari Bukar; Chairman, Trans-Sahara Investments Corporation, Mr. Chris Parkes;Chairman, CPMS Africa and Mrs. Lilian Olubi; Chief Executive Officer, EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited.

Out of the top 18 contestants of The Next Titan Nigeria Season 8 tagged ‘The Uncaged’ five made it to the Grand finale of which Taiwo emerged the winner of the Grand Prize of N15million.

Taiwo’s business addresses welfare of older persons which is a present unique challenge to the elderly in Nigeria. In his presentation he mentioned that improved health and sanitary conditions for elderly have contributed to the rise in life expectancy.

Speaking on the rationale behind show, Executive Producer of The Next Titan Nigeria, Mide Akinlaja said that the Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality show was created and designed as a deliberate attempt to provoke the spirit of entrepreneurship of young Nigerians.

“Apart from the success stories of the previous winners of the show which have been phenomenal, the Next Titan being on national television has also positively impacted on the generality of other young people who have shared their testimonies regarding the programme causing a paradigm shift in their mind-sets to moving from Jobs -Seekers to Jobs-Creators.

“We appreciate our sponsors and judges for making this possible and by sharing in our belief that a peculiar time like this requires a new breed of entrepreneurs; and by joining us to send the message ‘that it is only uncaged entrepreneurs that can bring the world back to its place’.

“Our joy as the organizers of The Next Titan Nigeria is that all our previous winners are doing great in their respective businesses. They have created jobs, and they have remained on the journey to building lasting wealth for themselves and for the nation as a whole.

“Once again, I want to thank our Headline sponsor, Heritage Bank Plc, Gold Associate Sponsors, MSPORT and Sifax Group, Silver Associate Sponsor, Haven Homes; and all our Supporting Sponsors (Terra Seasoning, AirPeace, Lifemate Furniture, Nikky Taurus, RC COLA, CUMMINS, 21 Attire, Arinka Collectibles, Premium Box. And our appreciation goes to our Partner, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their partnership. We thank you all for your confidence in us; and we thank our judges who have remained greatly supportive despite their very busy schedules.