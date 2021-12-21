By Paul Olayemi

Multi-award winning writer and author of the book, “The Man Okowa,” Tagbarha Malcolm, has won the prestigious Delta State Civil Societies award of excellence, organised under the office of the Senior Special Assistant on Civic Engagements to the Governor of Delta State.

The award ceremony which has in attendance, Delta State Governor, Sen.(Dr.) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, emerging as the Most friendly Civil Society Governor in Nigeria by the Coalition of Civil Societies Organization in Nigeria, took place at the Unity Hall, Government House in Asaba and was in commemoration of the 2021 edition of the Delta State Civil Society Day.

The pioneer Chief Press Secretary to Sapele LGA Council and State Publicity Secretary, Coalition for Media Politics and Governance, (CMPG), was honoured alongside other notable Nigerians like Senator Shehu Sani, Mrs Ayo Obe, Mr Obayuwana, Omeco Daniels, Oyoroko Ochuko Victor Ojei (aka) Wong Box among others.

Tagbarha is a USAID/International Republican Institute, (IRI), Campaign Trainer, who has honoured various invitations to speak in Ethiopia, Switzerland, Paris, Belgium, Norway, Denver Colorado, Washington DC, etal, before returning to Nigeria.

He however dedicated his award to Governor Okowa in particular, the good people of Sapele Local Government Area, and Deltans in general.

The Civil Society group had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the governor where the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Activist Rex Ekiugbo Anighoro, thanked the State Governor for integrating civil society members into his government to ensure that they worked together for the good of the State, adding that since 2016, every December 14, had been set aside to celebrate the contributions of civil societies in the State.

Replying Okezi Odugala, Chairman of Civil Society Groups in Delta State, said sustainable development had been brought to bear in Delta with the governor’s support and collaboration. He then commended the governor for appointing women in various positions, especially as Vice Chairmen and Councilors in local government councils.

Responding, Okowa thanked the CSOs for the award and called for a greater engagement for the good of the nation.

“I welcome you all to Delta and thank you for the selfless service you are rendering to our nation”.

He congratulated his aide, Rex Anighoro, for his great works in the civil society engagement, adding that the State leveraged on the partnership with civil society to manage the ENDSARS crisis in the State.

Mr Tagbarha Malcolm, fellow of the Institute of Human and Natural Resources, also commended Activist Rex Anighoro and the Delta State Civil Society group, for finding him worthy to be recognized and honoured alongside other great men and women in Nigeria.