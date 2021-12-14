…as 5-point communique was signed

By Ndahi Marama

The Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) and governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said with the establishment of the Forum under his leadership has helped tremendously in minimizing the atrocities posed by Insurgents due to the synergy displayed by the governors of the region and other development partners.

Zulum however reiterated that the restriction order he gave to Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs to henceforth desist from proving food and other relief items for people who have since relocated out of camps and resettled in their liberated communities still stand, as any violators will face the full wrath of the law.

He stated this on Tuesday during the NEGF’s 6th periodic meeting which took place at the Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

Since its formation last year, the Northeast governors usually meet at the end of every quarter to discuss common issues affecting the subregion with a view of reviewing challenges and cross-fertilizing ideas for better solutions, especially to the security challenges.

Zulum said, “Your Excellencies, there is no doubt that the establishment of NEGF with its untiring and committed efforts have really impacted positively in restoring peace and hope in the entire sub region.

“It has also raised the desired awareness and recognition in appropriate manners, as many NGOs and development partners have showed their sustained assistance towards our predicaments.

“You may recalled that the British High Commission to Nigeria, Catriona Laing was with us during our last meeting in Jalingo, Taraba state to support the regional process of transiting from dependence on humanitarian assistance to social economic self-reliance.

“It is inline with this principle that only last week, I ordered the ban on distribution of food and non food items in resettled communities of Borno state, this is to further emphasize the significance of self -reliance.

“Your Excellencies, we are indeed on a right track, as we have made a considerable progress in our collective efforts to bring about viable and sustainable peace and development in the zone.

“What is now required is our collective resolve towards unrelenting efforts and total commitment to the goals and objectives we have set for ourselves in tackling existing challenges, such as pockets of attacks by terrorists, kidnapping, banditry, Gender Based Violence and other social vices in the region and the country in general.

“We shall also conduct regular meetings and consultations amongst ourselves in order to maintain the current momentum with our common interest.

“With the current realities and development, the end to Boko Haram atrocities is near Insha Allah (by God grace).

“This could be attested to the fact that recently thousands of Boko Haram insurgents and their families have willingly came out from their enclaves and surrendered to the authorities. This is a welcome development and gratifying, as we have started profiling them appropriately.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank our security agencies, men of the civilian Joint Task force/ Vigilantes and local hunters as well as the cooperation government recieved from the citizenry which has make our dream of peaceful co-existence a reality.

“I want to also use this medium to call on the Nigerian Military, the army, airforce, navy, paramilitary and other sister security agencies to use the kinetic approaches, take the fight to the enclaves of unrepentant Boko Haram terrorists, rather than remain defensive.

“We as Governors of the region will continue to give our maximum support to the security agencies to ensure that the atrocities posed by criminals are subdued.” Zulum said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the host, governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, said, to ensure peaceful development, there is the need for the federal government to provide its maximum support and cooperation in recharging the Lake Chad basins and the actualisation of the Mambila Hydro Power Projects among other major issues.

Governor of Gombe, Inuway Yahaya was in attendance, while that of Adamawa, Bauchi and Taraba states sent their Deputies.

Others who graced the occasion include Secretaries to the six State Governments, SSGs, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries of ministries and parastatals, some Security chiefs in the Theatre,, traditional Rulers and other critical stakeholders. End

…….Northeast Governors issue five-point communique

At the end of their meeting, a five-point communique, mostly bothering on security and power supply were issued and signed by Governor Zulum who is the Chairman of the Forum.

The communique was read out by Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State as follows:-

“1. The Forum, noted the significant improvement in the security situation in the sub-region as evidenced by the mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters and commended the Federal Government for its various initiatives towards stabilising the sub region. However, the Forum urgedfor the establishment of a sustainable programme for the handling of the repentant terrorists. The Forum noted that kidnapping and farmer-herder clashes amongst others are worrisome in the sub-region and resolved to undertake the necessary measures to curtail the menace.

“2. The Forum deliberated on apresentation by the Hon. Minister of Power on planned and on-going Power Projects in the North East which highlighted the challenges of steady power supply to the sub-region and noted with dismay the near one year lack of electricity in Maiduguri and its environs. It urged the Federal Government to urgently find a lasting solution. The Forum further raised concerns over the non- commissioning of the Dadin Kowa and kashimbila hydro-power plants which is stalling development of the sub-region,and appealed to the Federal Governmentto increase its investments in the sub-region to guarantee peace and economic prosperity.

“3. The Forum deliberated extensively on the Mambilla Hydroelectric project. It called on the National Assembly and the Federal Government to make adequate budgetary provision in the 2022 appropriation bill for the implementation of the project.

“4. The Forum, while recognizing that the 2022 budget is in its final stages, calls on the National Assembly to look critically at the subregion with a view to ensuring that adequate budgetary provisions are made for all major capital projects in the Sub region.

“5. The Forum resolved to have its next meeting from 9th to 11th March 2022 at Gombe, Gombe State.”