.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged students in secondary schools to desist from the act of bullying one another and involvement in cultism in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Friday at the commissioning of a newly constructed female hostel of 12 classroom blocks and other facilities in Lagos State Model College, Igbokuta, Ikorodu area of the state.

The charge by the governor came on the heels of the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of Dowen College, a private school in the Lekki area of Lagos, who was bullied by senior students in his hostel and died in the process after sustaining grave injuries and other incidents in both public and private schools in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria