By Chukwueze Edwin

The sad death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr has generated widespread reactions over the past week. 12-year old Oromoni Jnr. was a student at Dowen College located in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

The case has been getting so much attention from the public, there have been so many reactions and numerous claims as to the real cause of death. People who have been reacting are mostly sympathizers, social media users, and family members.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still shrouded in mystery. The school authorities said in their statement that he died as a result of injuries sustained from playing football. The family of the deceased however said that Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. informed them before his painful passing that he never played football but rather sustained the injuries due to a targeted bullying assault from senior secondary students at his school, Dowen College Lagos.

The Lagos state government and the police authorities have intervened and vowed to investigate the matter. A statement on Friday by the spokesman of the Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal, said the government was in touch with the parents of the boy.

The statement read in part: “The Lagos State Government sends its condolences to the parents of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., a student of Dowen College, Lekki. “The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, notes that this incident is shocking and the State is indeed sad about this great loss.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday, also ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to take over the investigation of the case immediately.

Delta State government has also said it would investigate the death of Oromoni Jnr. who hails from Warri South LGA in the state.

While these are all welcomed developments, one thing however is certain: only an independent autopsy devoid of the different conspiracy theories and their players can ascertain the real cause of death and finally lead everyone to truth and justice for Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. and this must be done with immediate effect.

The Lagos State government and the Delta state government must come together to ensure that an independent autopsy is carried out, not by the school or the family of the deceased or anyone else but by the government so that the true cause of death can be established and next steps taken even as demands for justice continue to rise.

*Chukwueze Edwin writes from Delta State