A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, yesterday, admitted five Dowen College students, charged with the alleged murder of Sylvester Oromoni, their 12-year-old schoolmate, to bail in the sum of N1 million each.

The police charged the boys who are minors with conspiracy and homicide.

Chief magistrate, Olatunbosun Adeola, after hearing the bail application from the defendants’ counsel, ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Adeola said one of each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within two kilometres of their residence at all times.

Defence counsel, Miss Ifeoma Eson, Mr A.E. Amah, Mr Godwin Omoaka (SAN), Mr Eze Ajibo represented Begue and Mr Michael Ayinla were in court for the minors.

It will be recalled that the defendants were on December 9 remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school.

